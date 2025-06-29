Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 29, 2025
June 29, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
The Minnesota Lynx defeat the Connecticut Sun 102-63 to move to 14-2 on the season
Napheesa Collier and Kayla McBride combined for 43 PTS in the win to keep the Lynx undefeated at home!
