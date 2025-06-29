Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 29, 2025

June 29, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun YouTube Video







The Minnesota Lynx defeat the Connecticut Sun 102-63 to move to 14-2 on the season

Napheesa Collier and Kayla McBride combined for 43 PTS in the win to keep the Lynx undefeated at home!

#WelcometotheW | WNBA Pride presented by Coach

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.