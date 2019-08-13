Conine Called up to Corpus Christi

August 13, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release





Rewarded for his continued success and record-breaking performances with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, right-handed pitcher Brett Conine has been promoted to the Double-A Corpus Christi Hooks. Brett, who joined the Woodpeckers in May, becomes the 15th member of the Woodpeckers to receive a full-time promotion to Corpus Christi this season.

A former closer for Cal State Fullerton, Brett was selected in the 11th round of the 2018 draft after spending his entire life in Orange County. Moving toward a full-time starter roll on the Opening Day roster with Single-A Quad Cities in 2019, Brett silenced Midwest League batters, only allowing three earned runs over his final 28 innings with the River Bandits, earning a promotion to Fayetteville on May 15th.

Brett's transition to the Carolina League was seamless, as the 22-year-old racked up a 3-1 record early, couple with an incredible 43 strikeouts to only four walks. While Brett was brought back to earth following a 14-inning scoreless streak when he allowed a career-high six runs to Myrtle Beach in late June, he rebounded in strength by allowing only six more runs over his following 28 1/3 innings, with another 36 strikeouts.

The speedy and consistent arm will be replaced by an old face on the Woodpeckers roster, as lefty Parker Mushinski, a member of the Opening Day roster, will rejoin the team following a brief rehab from injury.

The Fayetteville Woodpeckers are the Advanced Single-A affiliate of the 2017 World Champion Houston Astros and play in their Inaugural Season at beautiful Segra Stadium in downtown Fayetteville. Segra Stadium, a $40 million state-of-the-art sports and entertainment venue, features space for over 5,200 fans, natural grass, a 25x70 LED video scoreboard, six luxury suites, four field boxes, the premium AEVEX Veterans Club level, Healy's Bar and outdoor party deck, a kid's zone, and more. With a rich history of baseball in the city of Fayetteville and Cumberland County, the Woodpeckers are thrilled to write a new chapter with their inaugural campaign on Hay Street. Fans are encouraged to visit FayettevilleWoodpeckers.com to purchase tickets, learn more about the team, and find out about upcoming events and promotions at the ballpark. Fans may also reach the Woodpeckers by visiting the BB&T Box Office in front of Segra Stadium, calling (910) 339-1989, or emailing Woodpeckers@Astros.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.