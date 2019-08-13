Cowboy Monkey Rodeo Will Not Perform at Blue Rocks Game on August 30

Wilmington, DE - The Wilmington Blue Rocks regret to announce that, due to unforeseen issues, Tim "Wild Thang" Lepard, owner and head trainer of the Cowboy Monkey Rodeo, will be unable to perform at the team's game on Friday, August 30. Unfortunately, due to the timing of the cancellation and the uncertainty surrounding Lepard's schedule, the Blue Rocks will not be able to reschedule the Cowboy Monkey Rodeo.

The night will instead be highlighted by a post-game fireworks show that promises to be the longest and loudest of the 2019 season at Frawley Stadium.

"We are disappointed our fans will not get the opportunity to see the Cowboy Monkey Rodeo perform, but we support Tim as a person and understand he needs to do what is best for himself and his family," said Blue Rocks general manager Andrew Layman. "We have added a spectacular new fireworks show to make up for it. Our commitment to provide our fans with the great affordable family entertainment experience that has become synonymous with the Blue Rocks remains as strong as ever."

"We are going all out on this fireworks show," added team president Clark Minker. "Our regular Friday night fireworks are already known as some of the best in the state of Delaware, but this one is going to top them all."

Friday's festivities kick off a weekend that promises to close out the regular season in style. Highlights include a back-to-school supply kit giveaway to the first 1,000 kids on Saturday, a Sunday Funday Brunch and a fan appreciation celebration on Labor Day.

The Wilmington Blue Rocks are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and the 2019 Carolina League North first-half champions. Tickets to the team's playoff game on September 6 or any other contest this season are available online at BlueRocks.com.

