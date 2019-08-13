Winston-Salem Dash: Game Notes (August 13 at Carolina)

Following the off day, the Dash begin their last series against a Southern Division opponent this year by kicking off a three-game series at Carolina on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 7 p.m..

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (22-27) at Carolina Mudcats (21-29, 60-59)

RHP Zach Lewis (5-6, 6.38 ERA) vs. RHP Matt Hardy (7-2, 3.52 ERA)

7 p.m. - BB&T Ballpark (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

Game #114 (Away Game #56)

WOODPECKERS CLINCH SWEEP VS. DASH

The Dash fell for the third straight game on Sunday afternoon, as the Fayetteville Woodpeckers earned a 4-2 victory and a series sweep at BB&T Ballpark. While the Dash were up 2-1 early in the game, Fayetteville went on to claim the lead in the top of the fifth. With two outs, Corey Julks hit a ground-rule double before Chandler Taylor walked. Then, Scott Schreiber tripled into center field, but a throwing error by the second baseman allowed everyone to score, giving the Woodpeckers a 4-2 lead. In relief of the winning pitcher Jojanse Torres, Cesar Rosado and Humberto Castellanos allowed just one hit across four innings of work. Castellanos earned the save by pitching 1.1 scoreless frames to close out the ballgame.

VAUGHN PROMOTED TO WINSTON

Infielder Andrew Vaughn, who was picked by the Chicago White Sox out of the University of California-Berkeley with the third overall selection in the 2019 Draft, joined the Dash's roster on July 31. Prior to joining the White Sox system, Vaughn had an incredible career at Cal. As a sophomore in 2018, the first baseman won the Golden Spikes Award as the best amateur baseball player in the United States and the Pac-12 Player of the Year.

NOT ONE, BUT TWO BIG LEAGUERS

It was announced on Saturday that Caleb Frare, who pitched for the White Sox this year, has been transferred from Triple-A Charlotte's injured list to Winston-Salem. Acquired from the Yankees for international signing bonus pool money last year, Frare appeared in five games with the White Sox this year. Frare joins Jacob Lindgren as the only members of the Dash that have logged big league time. Lindgren appeared in seven games for the Yankees in 2015.

WALKING ALL OVER CL PITCHING

Steele Walker has been a steady presence at the top of the lineup. Over his last 12 games played, Walker is 20-for-48 with a homer, six doubles, a triple, eight runs and five RBIs.

A DREAM FULFILLED

Right-hander Zach Lewis will get the ball in Tuesday's contest against Carolina. Lewis, who is from Palos Heights, Illinois, is pitching for the organization he grew up loving as a kid. When he was younger, he was a big fan of White Sox third baseman Joe Crede, a key member of the 2005 Chicago White Sox team that won a World Series. Lewis has pitched in the bullpen and in the rotation for Winston-Salem this season. As a reliever this year, Lewis has thrived, posting a 3.38 ERA in 10 appearances. Meanwhile, in a starting role, the right-hander is 1-5 with a 7.75 ERA in 14 starts.

SITTING ON THE OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

After a 1-5 stretch last week, Winston-Salem sits 4.5 games back of Fayetteville in the second-half Southern Division wild card race. This comes after finishing second in the first-half with a 38-26 record. In the Dash's history (2009-present), Winston-Salem has had the best second-half record in the Southern Division five separate times. These years include 2009 (tied with Salem), 2010, 2012, 2015 and 2018 (tied with Buies Creek).

NOT A LOT OF SEPARATION

Outside of four games, the Dash have only played contests where the margin of victory or defeat was less than four runs in the second half. Here is the breakdown of the Dash's record in those 45 games:

One-run games: 6-11

Two-run games: 7-6

Three-run games: 5-4

Four-run games: 3-3

DASH DOTS

The first and only time Winston-Salem played at Carolina this year was between June 13-16, when the Dash took two out of four against the Mudcats...Before Sunday, the last time Winston-Salem lost three consecutive games was from July 12-14...Following the Dash's series at Carolina, Winston-Salem will only play Northern Division opponents for the rest of the season...The Dash are 35-27 against the Northern Division this year.

