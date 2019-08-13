Myrtle Beach Pelicans Game Notes: August 13 at Potomac

Today, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans start a three-game set against the Potomac Nationals (a Washington Nationals affiliate) with the first game of the series beginning at 7:05 p.m. This evening, LHP Brailyn Marquez (1-0, 0.00 ERA) starts for Myrtle Beach against RHP Ryan Tapani (0-1, 4.11 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast, TuneIn and the MiLB First Pitch app.

PELICANS SALVAGE GAME WITH GALINDO WALK-OFF

Wladimir Gainldo delivered a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th inning in the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 1-0 win over the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Sunday from TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark. Tied in a scoreless stalemate into the 10th inning, the Pelicans loaded the bases with no one out following the runner at second to start the inning and a pair of walks. Galindo then lined a 3-2 pitch into right for a walk-off single. It was the Pelicans second walk-off of the season and the first since April 24 against Carolina. In a no-decision, Alexander Vargas threw six shutout innings in his start, allowing just five hits while striking out three. Tyler Peyton then fired two scoreless frames before Manny Rodriguez (W, 1-3) took home the victory with a pair of runless innings to finish off the game.

MY OH AMAYA

Miguel Amaya has been a hot hitter for the Pelicans over the last month. After hitting just .217/.353/.361 with five homers in the first half of the season (49 games), he is hitting a strong .264/.369/.464 with five home runs in the second half of the season (36 games). His second half OPS (.833) is 119 points higher than his first-half OPS (.714). Since July 4, Amaya is hitting .313/.426/.542 with seven doubles, four home runs, 18 RBIs and 14 BB compared to 14 strikeouts in a span of 24 games. The Pelicans catcher is within two long balls of his career-best 12 he hit with Low-A South Bend in 2018. In 2018, his second-half OPS (.634) was much lower than his first half mark (.865). Defensively, Amaya is also tied for the MiLB lead with caught-stealings (42).

AWAY FROM THE FRIENDLY CONFINES

Inside the pitcher-friendly TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark, the Birds have been an entirely different team than when they are on the road. At home, the Pelicans own the third-best ERA in the league (3.56), while they are last (10th) in road ERA (4.83) in the Carolina League. Their road slashline of .235/.350/.355 is also much better than home games: .219/.312/.321. The Birds have hit 31 home runs at home and allowed 40 while they have hit 34 homers on the road in 11 fewer games and allowed a league-worst 45 road blasts.

WHEN THE RED SIGN IS FLASHING, DO NOT WALK

The Pelicans pitching staff has not given up many free passes over the last few games. As a team, Myrtle Beach arms have just walked seven batters over their last five games and have twice not walked a single batter in that span. On the year, when walking three or fewer, the Birds are 36-39, much better than their overall record of 46-71. Another key has been the bullpen, which has just walked three batters over their last five games. When the bullpen is on, so are the Pelicans, as they are 27-15 when the bullpen does not allow any runs.

SEE YOU IN SEPTEMBER?

The Pelicans are two games back of the Fayetteville Woodpeckers for second place in the Southern Division as of Tuesday. If the season were to end today, the Woodpeckers would be in the playoffs and they also hold the head-to-head lead over the Pelicans. Winston-Salem is 2.5 games back of the Pelicans and 4.5 back of the Woodpeckers. The Pelicans have captured the season series against the Dash while Winston-Salem lost the season series with Fayetteville. Fayetteville, which was Buies Creek last season, won the Mills Cup title in 2018 in a one-game, hurricane-shortened series.

ON THE ROAD AGAIN

The Pelicans are on a short three-game road stretch at Potomac, starting on Tuesday. The Birds will be back home for a six-game stretch in seven days (separated by an off day) from August 16 through 22 to finish off the home slate. In their last 20 games, 14 will be on the road. The Birds finish off the season with an 11-game road trip against Northern Division foes, playing three in Salem, four in Potomac and four in Wilmington.

BRINGING IN BRAILYN

Brailyn Marquez, the No. 4 prospect in the Cubs system by MLB.com and No. 5 by Baseball America, starts today for the Pelicans. The 20-year-old has been on fire, winning Co-Cubs Minor League Pitcher of the Month in July, going 2-1 with a 1.65 ERA over five starts while striking out 41 over 27.1 innings and holding opponents to a .179 BAA with Low-A South Bend. After winning the award, he was promoted to Myrtle Beach and threw five hitless innings with the Pelicans in his debut. The lefty, who ran his fastball to 102 multiple times in his first High-A start, has not allowed a hit in 14.2 innings and has allowed just one hit over his last 18 innings.

PELICAN POINTS

The Pelicans lead the league in walks with 432 (3.7 per game). Cam Balego has been a master at drawing base on balls in the second half. Since July 9 (30 games), Balego leads all of baseball (Major and Minor Leagues) with 30 walks. After walking 19 times in 48 games in the first half, Balego has walked 33 times 48 games in the second half (1st half OBP: .347, 2nd half OBP: .412).

