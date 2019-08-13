RHP Erling Moreno activated off 7-day Injured List

The Chicago Cubs have announced the following roster moves that impact the Myrtle Beach Pelicans roster:

RHP Erling Moreno has been activated off of the 7-day Injured List

RHP Tyler Peyton has been placed on the 7-day Injured List

Moreno, who missed 28 games after being placed on the Injured List on July 11, is back with the Pelicans. Moreno went 5-5 with a 6.59 ERA over 11 games, eight starts to begin the season. With Low-A South Bend in 2018, he went 2-3 with a 3.86 ERA in 12 games, 11 starts. The Cartagena, Columbia native is in his sixth season with the Cubs system.

Moreno will wear his same No. 50. The Pelicans roster now sits at 25 active members with eight members on the Injured List.

