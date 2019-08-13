Reyes and Almengo Promoted to Double-A

FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys are excited to announce that Jomar Reyes and DiÃ³genes Almengo have been promoted to the Double-A Bowie Baysox. It is the first call-up for both players to the Eastern League, while Reyes and Almengo are the 10th and 11th Keys players this season to earn their first promotions to Double-A.

Reyes, 22, moves to the Baysox after slashing .283/.320/.406 in 100 games with a .726 OPS to go with eight home runs, 47 RBIs, 24 doubles and 35 runs scored. At the time of his call-up the Keys third baseman was tied for seventh in hitting and tied for eighth in hits (110).

Coming off an excellent July, Reyes batted .379/.404/.558 with a .962 OPS in 25 games. He finished fourth in the league in hitting last month among those with 15 or more games played, while he ranked sixth in slugging.

The all-time Keys leader in games played (392), Reyes surpassed Billy Rowell's previous mark of 348 on the final day of the first half. Playing his first game in the Carolina League as a 19-year-old, Reyes was signed by Baltimore as an international free agent in 2014.

Almengo, 24, joins Bowie after going 5-4 with a 3.61 ERA in 31 games to go with 11 saves in 13 opportunities. Opponents batted just .198 against him, while the 11 saves are tied for fourth in the circuit.

The right-hander did not allow an earned run in six July games (11 IP/1R/4H) to go with 14 strikeouts and a .108 opponents' batting average. After a rocky start to the season where Almengo surrendered 10 runs in his first 2.1 innings (spanning three games), he has allowed only nine earned runs in the 45 innings since (1.80 ERA).

Originally signed by Houston as a free agent in June 24, Almengo joined the Orioles organization in February 2018. In corresponding moves, infielder Chris Clare was received from Double-A Bowie and right-handed reliever Tyler Joyner was activated off the injured list.

On Tuesday, the Keys begin a three-game series against the Salem Red Sox. Left-hander Cameron Bishop (1-8, 4.43) makes the start and will be opposed by Salem left-hander Enmanuel De Jesus (6-9, 4.12). First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. from Haley Toyota Field and the broadcast can be heard on frederickkeys.com and the TuneIn app.

The Keys return to Nymeo Field on Friday, August 16-Thursday, August 22. Highlights include two fireworks shows, Faith Night with a pregame concert by the Waterboyz for Jesus (August 17) and local groups can call 301-815-9940 for information on discounted group tickets. Meet the Team and a Summer Reading Day presented by Catoctin Wildlife Preserve (August 18), Emergency Preparedness Night sponsored by the Division of Emergency Management (August 21) and Fort Detrick Night courtesy of En-Net Services (August 22). For ticket information fans can visit frederickkeys.com or call 301-815-9939.

The Frederick Keys are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play their home games at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. Following the 2018 season, the Keys were named the winner of the Carolina League's Complete Franchise Award. This goes to a team in the league which demonstrates franchise stability and significant contributions to its community and the league. In 2019, the team will host the Carolina League All-Star Classic presented by Visit Frederick. For more information about the Frederick Keys please contact Geoff Arnold by phone at (301)-815-9915 or by emailing at GArnold@FrederickKeys.com.

