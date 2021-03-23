Comets Postpone Wednesday Night Home Game
March 23, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY - The American Hockey League announced today that the Utica Comets home game scheduled for Wednesday, March 24th against the Rochester Americans at the Adirondack Bank Center is postponed due to Covid-19 protocols. A make-up date has yet to be determined.
