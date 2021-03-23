Wolf Pack Sign Zach Berzolla to a PTO

HARTFORD: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury announced today that the Wolf Pack has signed defenseman Zach Berzolla to a PTO

The 6-2, 196-pound Berzolla comes to the Wolf Pack from Colorado College, where he recently completed a four-year career. Berzollia played 23 games this season with Colorado College, Berzolla, a 22-year-old native of Howell, NJ.

In 133 career games at Colorado College, Berzolla amassed 4 goals and 21 assists for 25 points, along with 182 PIM. He was named the captain in his senior year.

