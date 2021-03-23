Detroit Pick Holway Signs Amateur Tryout with Griffins

Defenseman Patrick Holway with Merrimack College

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Tuesday signed defenseman Patrick Holway (HAWL-way) to an amateur tryout.

Holway, 24, was the fifth pick of the Detroit Red Wings in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, chosen 170th overall in the sixth round. He spent the last two seasons at Merrimack College and finished the 2020-21 campaign with nine points (3-6--9) and 22 penalty minutes in 18 appearances.

The 6-5, 220-pound native of Cohasset, Mass., played his freshman and sophomore seasons at the University of Maine. In all, Holway's collegiate career consisted of 101 games, during which he compiled 51 points (16-35--51) and 84 PIM.

Having earned points in nine of their last 10 games (7-1-2-0), the Griffins will travel to Iowa this weekend for a Friday-Saturday set against the Wild. Game time on Friday is set for 8 p.m. EDT, and fans can watch the game via a subscription to AHLTV or tune in to Newsradio WOOD 106.9 FM/1300 AM.

