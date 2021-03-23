Bears Re-Assign Macoy Erkamps to South Carolina

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that defenseman Macoy Erkamps has been re-assigned to the club's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays.

Erkamps, 26, played in two games with the Bears, making his Hershey debut on Feb. 14 versus Lehigh Valley. He has been out of the lineup since Feb. 20 after sustaining an injury. Earlier this season, the defender appeared in eight games with South Carolina, registering one assist and 18 penalty minutes.

Erkamps has played 119 career AHL games with Binghamton, Belleville, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, and Hershey, tallying 14 points (1g, 13a) and 113 penalty minutes.

