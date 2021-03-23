American Hockey League Announces Suspension

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Laval Rocket forward Yannick Veilleux has been suspended for four (4) games as a consequence of a kneeing incident in a game at Stockton on Mar. 21.

Veilleux will miss Laval's games tonight (Mar. 23) at Stockton and Thursday (Mar. 25), Friday (Mar. 26) and Sunday (Mar. 28) at Manitoba.

