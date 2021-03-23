Heat, Rocket Wrap Four-Game Set Tuesday

Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Matchup: Stockton Heat (8-5-1-0; 2nd Canadian) vs. Laval Rocket (11-4-1-0; 1st Canadian)

Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome | Calgary, AB

Time: 5:00 p.m. MT | 4:00 p.m. PT

Broadcast: Today's game will be available on AHLTV.com.

TODAY

The Heat look to snap out of a four-game funk Tuesday with the series finale against the Laval Rocket. Stockton has hung neck-and-neck with the top club in the Canadian Division standings throughout the series but has fallen just short in each of the three meetings. The contest closes out the second of Stockton's three home stands on the year.

LIKE A ROCK

Michael Stone ripped a shot past Cayden Primeau on Sunday, giving him a goal in back-to-back games. In six games with the Heat dating back to the 2019-20 season, the NHL veteran rearguard has four points with two goals and is plus-8.

RAZOR'S EDGE

Though the win-loss column is tilted in the series, the games have been close throughout. Stockton dropped each of the first two by one goal, with the first contest of the four-game set ending in overtime, and the Heat and Rocket were tied until Laval's score with 5:01 left in the third in the latest meeting.

LOOKING FOR A SPARK

Stockton looks to regain its prowess on the offensive end, the Heat being limited to three or fewer goals in six straight after notching four or more in six in a row before the recent cold stretch. The Heat will also look to find their footing on the man-advantage, limited to 1-for-14 against the Rocket and 0-for-5 in the most recent matchup.

STARTING ON TIME

Laval has been able to gain the upper hand in each of the first three games of the series, the Rocket now 9-3-0-0 on the year when scoring first. The Heat, who are 7-1-0-0 on the year when lighting the lamp first, drew first blood in seven of eight games in the team-record win streak that Stockton enjoyed earlier in the season but have conceded first in three straight.

GAWDIN GIVING

With an assist on Stone's goal in Sunday's game, Glenn Gawdin is up to four assists in the last four games and now has a goal and six helpers in 10 games with the Heat this season. The 2019-20 AHL All-Star ranks sixth among active Heat skaters in scoring and is second among Stockton forwards with a plus-3 rating.

