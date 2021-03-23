Bears Weekly: Keystone State Showdowns Ahead for Busy Bears

(Hershey, PA)- The Hershey Bears are entering a busy stretch in the latter portion of March, bracing for three games this week versus Keystone State rivals. The Chocolate and White enter this week with an 8-4-2-0 record, good for 18 points, and 4th place in the North Division. The Bears will look to climb the standings as they visit division-leading Lehigh Valley on Wednesday, travel to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday, and host the Baby Pens on Sunday at 1 p.m. at GIANT Center.

Hershey opened last week with a 6-5 loss to the Binghamton Devils on the road in Newark. It was Hershey's first loss versus the Devils this season in the fifth meeting between the two clubs. The Bears held a 4-1 lead with less than five minutes left in the second period, but the Devils scored three times before the middle frame ended to tie the game. Binghamton used three power play goals and a big game from Fabian Zetterlund (2g, 2a) and Jesper Boqvist (2g, 1a) to upend the Bears. Hershey's Kody Clark had a goal and an assist in the loss, and defender Paul LaDue scored his first goal as a member of the Chocolate and White in the defeat. The Bears out shot the Devils 38-22 in the contest.

Hershey got revenge versus Binghamton last Sunday, winning a thrilling 3-2 contest in overtime in front of 1,179 fans at GIANT Center. Binghamton led 2-1 heading into the third period, despite 23 shots on goal from Hershey in the middle frame. The Bears peppered Devils goaltender Evan Cormier all game long, throwing a season-high 51 shots on net. Down late, the Bears pulled goaltender Zach Fucale and appeared to tie the game, but a Joe Snively goal with 1:13 to play was disallowed as it was knocked in with a high stick. Just 20 seconds later, Hershey tied the game for real, as rookie Connor McMichael found a loose puck and jammed it past Cormier to make it 2-2. In overtime, the team's traded chances, and the game went undecided until the final second. With .5 on the clock, McMichael scored the overtime winner, just beating the buzzer on a one-timer from the slot courtesy of a centering feed from Garrett Pilon, who finished the game with three points (1g, 2a).

UPCOMING GAMES:

-Wednesday, Mar. 24 at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

-Friday, Mar. 26 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7 p.m.

-Sunday, Mar. 28 vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 1 p.m.

HERSHEY BEARS NEWS AND NOTES:

CLUTCH CONNOR: Rookie forward Connor McMichael provided the heroics in Hershey's buzzer beating overtime win last Sunday versus Binghamton, tying the game with 53 seconds remaining, then scoring the winner in the extra session. For McMichael, his goal with .5 seconds on the clock in overtime was his third game-winning goal this season. That mark not only leads all AHL rookies, but is tied for first in the league overall. McMichael's 46 shots this season leads the Bears and ranks third among AHL rookies. The 20-year-old is tied for third on the Bears with nine points (6g, 3a) this season.

GARRETT THE GREAT: Garrett Pilon continues to pace the Bears offensively this season, and over the two games last week, Pilon posted a team-best five points (2g, 3a) and a +4 rating. The third-year pro leads the team in assists (12) and points (16), and on home ice, Pilon has registered a point in six of eight games (2g, 8a). His +8 rating is also a team-best, and he leads the club with four power play assists. Overall, his 12 assists this season is tied for third in the AHL. On Tuesday, Pilon was promoted to Washington's Taxi Squad.

HELP ON THE BACKEND: Hershey's blue line was bolstered last week with a pair of players recovering from injuries. Defender Eddie Wittchow returned to the lineup Friday after missing 10 games with a lower-body injury. It was his first game action since Feb. 11. Additionally, defender Tyler Nanne made his AHL debut on Sunday. The former Minnesota Golden Gopher was injured while with South Carolina (ECHL) after playing six games with the club to start his career.

GETTING SPECIAL TEAMS ON TRACK: While it is still a work in progress, Hershey took a step in the right direction on special teams this past weekend. In Friday's contest, the power play went 2-for-7, connecting for more than one power play goal in a game for only the second time this season. On Sunday, the Bears had a big game on the penalty kill, going 4-for-4 versus the Devils. That snapped a skid that had seen Hershey give up power play goals in four straight.

BEARS BITES: Hershey registered 51 shots in Sunday's contest versus the Devils, the most by any AHL team so far this season. The Bears 23 shots in the second period of that game was also the most by any team in the second period this year...Goaltender Zach Fucale ranks third in the AHL in goals-against average at 1.59 through five games this season. He is now 4-1-0 on the season and had an assist in Sunday's win...Hershey is 1-2-2-0 versus Wednesday's opponent, Lehigh Valley. Defender Cameron Schilling has four points (1g, 3a) versus the Phantoms in four games this season.

