Stockton Drops Series Finale against Laval

CALGARY, AB - Byron Froese and Justin Kirkland each connected on the power play, but the Stockton Heat (8-6-1-0) dropped the series finale against the Laval Rocket (12-4-1-0) by a 4-2 final score Tuesday at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Stockton fell behind 3-0 in the game's first 38 minutes with Otto Leskinen, Jesse Ylonen and Jake Lucchini finding the back of the net for the visitors before Froese answered just 30 seconds after the third Laval goal, trimming the deficit to 3-1 through two periods.

Laval seized momentum back at the start of the final frame, Ylonen netting his second of the contest 1:27 into the period to restore the three-goal edge, a score that held steady until Kirkland's score in the final five minutes of regulation capped the scoring with the 4-2 final.

The game was the final outing of Stockton's second home stand of the season and marked the halfway point of the campaign. Twelve of the final 15 contests for the Heat will take place on the road against Canadian Division opposition.

NOTABLE

- Byron Froese and Justin Kirkland each scored their respective second goal of the season for the Heat.

- It was the first multi-point game of the season for Kirkland.

- With an assist, Luke Philp has at least a point in five of the last six and seven of the last nine games.

- The game was Stockton's first with multiple power play goals since netting three on March 8 at Manitoba. It was the fourth such game of the year for the Heat.

SPECIAL TEAMS

STK PP - 2-6

STK PK - 4-6

THREE STARS

First - Jesse Ylonen (2 goals, 1 assist)

Second - Otto Leskinen (1 goal, 1 assist)

Third - Justin Kirkland (1 goal, 1 assist)

GOALIES

W - Cayden Primeau (24 saves on 26 shots faced)

L - Louis Domingue (30 saves on 34 shots faced)

UP NEXT

The Heat now hit the road for a seven-game road trip, with a pair of contests against the Belleville Senators (March 26 and 27), two against the Toronto Marlies (March 29 and 31) and three against the Laval Rocket (April 2, 4 and 6).

