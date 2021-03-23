Wednesday's Game against Utica Postponed

(Rochester, NY) - The American Hockey League announced today that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Utica Comets, their game scheduled for Wednesday, March 24 vs. the Rochester Americans (AHL Game #179) has been postponed.

A make-up date has not yet been determined.

