Comets Earn Point In Overtime Loss Against Rocket

November 30, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release







Utica- N.Y.- After winning their previous game on the road in overtime, the Comets traveled back home to the Adirondack Bank Center to battle a divisional opponent on Wednesday night in Utica. The Laval Rocket, the top affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens made their second trip to battle the Comets with the first being an overtime loss by Utica. Well, it was déjà vu all over again as the Comets were defeated in overtime by Laval for the second time this season. This time, the game ended 3-2 with the Comets getting a point in the standings by extending the game to the extra session.

In the first period, Nikita Okhotiuk helped his team to the first goal when he played the puck right to the stick of teammate Jack Dugan who sliced a deflected into the goal passed Laval goalie Kevin Poulin at 2:39. The goal was also assisted by Robbie Russo. As the period continued, the Rocket were awarded a power-play at they capitalized. It was Rafeal Harvey Pinard who struck on rebound chance in front of Isaac Poulter, the Comets goaltender at 9:07 who had just made several sparkling saves to keep Laval off the board. With the first stanza over, both teams left with one goal on the board.

In the middle frame, after a flurry of saves by Poulin, the Comets took a penalty that allowed Laval to go on the power-play. It was Anthony Richard who got a bounce off his body from a pass that came from Harvey-Pinard. The goal at 13:41 gave Laval a 2-1 lead and it was the only one of the period.

In the final period of regulation, it was Reilly Walsh who found daylight between the circles and wristed a shot that beat Poulin on the blocker side at 9:55. The goal, assisted by Nolan Stevens, tied the contest at 2-2 and sent the crowd into a frenzy.The game would end up in overtime and it was a goal by Corey Schueneman with just 35 seconds left that gave Laval the extra point and the victory by a 3-2 score.

Poulter stopped 21 out of 24 shots on goal while Poulin turned aside 41 of 43. Laval scored two power-play goals on three chances while Utica didn't register a goal on the man advantage on four opportunities.

The Comets are right back at home on Friday night as they welcome the Toronto Marlies in the Adirondack Bank Center for a 7:00 PM puck drop before leaving on a road trip that takes them to Belleville on Saturday night.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.