Lycksell Stays Hot, Bears Down Phantoms

November 30, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release









Lehigh Valley Phantoms on game day

(Lehigh Valley Phantoms) Lehigh Valley Phantoms on game day(Lehigh Valley Phantoms)

Lehigh Valley, PA - Olle Lycksell (4th) scored for a second consecutive game and Garrett Wilson (4th) tallied late in the middle frame, but the Hershey Bears came away with a 4-2 win over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Wednesday night at PPL Center. Throughout the night, fans at PPL Center paid tribute to all branches of the United States Military on Military Appreciation Night. The bitter rivals are slated to rematch on Sunday, December 18 at GIANT Center in Hershey.

Lehigh Valley (8-7-2) erased two separate one-goal deficits against opposing Hershey (14-4-2), but a third-period strike by Bears' forward Mike Sgarbossa later stood as the game-winner. Sam Ersson turned aside 31 of 34 Hershey shots in his first start since November 19 at Providence.

The Bears broke the ice in the later stages of the first period for the opening stanza's lone marker. In the low-slot, Henrik Rybinski connected with an open Hendrix Lapierre for a lay-up at the 16:57 mark. Shots totaled 10-9 in favor of the Chocolate and White after 20 minutes.

Lehigh Valley's first of an eventual two equalizers came courtesy of red-hot Olle Lycksell at 9:19 of the second period. On a nifty give-and-go play, Lycksell went to the cage and buried a pass from Cooper Marody. Cam York earned the secondary helper for his team-best 10th assist of the season.

Hershey regained the lead at 12:43 after hitting pay-dirt on their third power play chance of the night. Connor McMichael rifled a shot from the top of the left face-off circle for his second goal of the season.

Once again, the resilient Phantoms found an answer for the Atlantic Division-leading Bears. Garrett Wilson, from an improbable angle, eluded Hershey netminder Zach Fucale with 1:15 to spare before intermission. After catching a pass from Hayden Hodgson beneath the goal line, Wilson snapped a shot along the near-post to send a 2-2 game into the dressing room.

In the third period, Mike Sgarobssa jammed home a loose puck sitting in the blue paint for Hershey's eventual game-winner at 3:28. Ethen Frank added an empty net goal with one minute remaining to round out a 4-2 final. Final shots on goal totaled 35-20 Hershey.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms return to action on Friday, December 2 to open a back-to-back road set against the Charlotte Checkers. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 p.m. The next home games for the Phantoms are December 9 and December 10 in a weekend series against the Charlotte Checkers including Berks $1 Hot Dogs on Friday, December 9 followed by Phantoms Ballcaps from Service Electric on Saturday, December 10.

SCORING SUMMARY

1st 16:56 - HER H. Lapierre (5) (H. Rybinski, B. Nardella) 0-1

2nd 9:19 - LV O. Lycksell (4) (C. Marody, C. York) 1-1

2nd 12:43 - HER C. McMichael (B. Nardella, M. Sgarbossa) (PP) 1-2

2nd 18:45 - LV G. Wilson (4) (H. Hodgson, J. Bellerive) 2-2

3rd 3:28 - HER M. Sgarbossa (D. McIlrath, E. Frank) 2-3

3rd 19:00 - HER E. Frank (A. Ness, M. Sgarbossa) (EN) 2-4

Shots:

LV 20 - HER 35

PP:

LV 0/1, HER 1/3

Goalies:

LV - S. Ersson (L) (5-5-1) (31/34)

HER - Z. Fucale (W) (8-4-0) (18/20)

Records:

Lehigh Valley (8-6-2)

Hershey (13-4-2)

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Friday, December 2 (7:00) at Charlotte Checkers

Saturday, December 3 (6:00) at Charlotte Checkers

Wednesday, December 7 (7:00) at Hartford Wolf Pack

Friday, December 9 (7:05) vs. CHARLOTTE CHECKERS

Saturday, December 10 (7:05) vs. CHARLOTTE CHECKERS

PHANTOMS GAME TICKETS

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS

Friday, December 9 (7:05) vs. Charlotte Checkers - Berks $1 Hot Dogs!

Saturday, December 10 (7:05) vs. Charlotte Checkers - Phantoms Hat Giveaway Presented by Service Electric

Saturday, December 17 (7:05) vs. Providence Bruins - Teddy Bear Toss Presented by Big Woody's

Stay current with the latest Phantoms news with the Phantoms 365 app available for Apple and Android devices and at www.phantomshockey.com

Follow the team on Facebook (www.facebook.com/lehighvalleyphantoms), Twitter (@lvphantoms), and Instagram (@lehighvalleyphantoms).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.