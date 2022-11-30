Lycksell Stays Hot, Bears Down Phantoms
November 30, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Lehigh Valley, PA - Olle Lycksell (4th) scored for a second consecutive game and Garrett Wilson (4th) tallied late in the middle frame, but the Hershey Bears came away with a 4-2 win over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Wednesday night at PPL Center. Throughout the night, fans at PPL Center paid tribute to all branches of the United States Military on Military Appreciation Night. The bitter rivals are slated to rematch on Sunday, December 18 at GIANT Center in Hershey.
Lehigh Valley (8-7-2) erased two separate one-goal deficits against opposing Hershey (14-4-2), but a third-period strike by Bears' forward Mike Sgarbossa later stood as the game-winner. Sam Ersson turned aside 31 of 34 Hershey shots in his first start since November 19 at Providence.
The Bears broke the ice in the later stages of the first period for the opening stanza's lone marker. In the low-slot, Henrik Rybinski connected with an open Hendrix Lapierre for a lay-up at the 16:57 mark. Shots totaled 10-9 in favor of the Chocolate and White after 20 minutes.
Lehigh Valley's first of an eventual two equalizers came courtesy of red-hot Olle Lycksell at 9:19 of the second period. On a nifty give-and-go play, Lycksell went to the cage and buried a pass from Cooper Marody. Cam York earned the secondary helper for his team-best 10th assist of the season.
Hershey regained the lead at 12:43 after hitting pay-dirt on their third power play chance of the night. Connor McMichael rifled a shot from the top of the left face-off circle for his second goal of the season.
Once again, the resilient Phantoms found an answer for the Atlantic Division-leading Bears. Garrett Wilson, from an improbable angle, eluded Hershey netminder Zach Fucale with 1:15 to spare before intermission. After catching a pass from Hayden Hodgson beneath the goal line, Wilson snapped a shot along the near-post to send a 2-2 game into the dressing room.
In the third period, Mike Sgarobssa jammed home a loose puck sitting in the blue paint for Hershey's eventual game-winner at 3:28. Ethen Frank added an empty net goal with one minute remaining to round out a 4-2 final. Final shots on goal totaled 35-20 Hershey.
The Lehigh Valley Phantoms return to action on Friday, December 2 to open a back-to-back road set against the Charlotte Checkers. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 p.m. The next home games for the Phantoms are December 9 and December 10 in a weekend series against the Charlotte Checkers including Berks $1 Hot Dogs on Friday, December 9 followed by Phantoms Ballcaps from Service Electric on Saturday, December 10.
SCORING SUMMARY
1st 16:56 - HER H. Lapierre (5) (H. Rybinski, B. Nardella) 0-1
2nd 9:19 - LV O. Lycksell (4) (C. Marody, C. York) 1-1
2nd 12:43 - HER C. McMichael (B. Nardella, M. Sgarbossa) (PP) 1-2
2nd 18:45 - LV G. Wilson (4) (H. Hodgson, J. Bellerive) 2-2
3rd 3:28 - HER M. Sgarbossa (D. McIlrath, E. Frank) 2-3
3rd 19:00 - HER E. Frank (A. Ness, M. Sgarbossa) (EN) 2-4
Shots:
LV 20 - HER 35
PP:
LV 0/1, HER 1/3
Goalies:
LV - S. Ersson (L) (5-5-1) (31/34)
HER - Z. Fucale (W) (8-4-0) (18/20)
Records:
Lehigh Valley (8-6-2)
Hershey (13-4-2)
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Friday, December 2 (7:00) at Charlotte Checkers
Saturday, December 3 (6:00) at Charlotte Checkers
Wednesday, December 7 (7:00) at Hartford Wolf Pack
Friday, December 9 (7:05) vs. CHARLOTTE CHECKERS
Saturday, December 10 (7:05) vs. CHARLOTTE CHECKERS
PHANTOMS GAME TICKETS
UPCOMING PROMOTIONS
Friday, December 9 (7:05) vs. Charlotte Checkers - Berks $1 Hot Dogs!
Saturday, December 10 (7:05) vs. Charlotte Checkers - Phantoms Hat Giveaway Presented by Service Electric
Saturday, December 17 (7:05) vs. Providence Bruins - Teddy Bear Toss Presented by Big Woody's
Stay current with the latest Phantoms news with the Phantoms 365 app available for Apple and Android devices and at www.phantomshockey.com
Follow the team on Facebook (www.facebook.com/lehighvalleyphantoms), Twitter (@lvphantoms), and Instagram (@lehighvalleyphantoms).
Images from this story
|
Lehigh Valley Phantoms' Nick Lappin and Hershey Bears' Mike Sgarbossa on the ice
|
Lehigh Valley Phantoms on game day
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 30, 2022
- Lycksell Stays Hot, Bears Down Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bears Take Down Phantoms 4-2 to Jump into First Place - Hershey Bears
- Islanders Get Past Bruins - Bridgeport Islanders
- Comets Earn Point In Overtime Loss Against Rocket - Utica Comets
- P-Bruins Topped by Islanders 4-3 - Providence Bruins
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Bennett MacArthur to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 7 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Reign Announce Multiple Transactions - Ontario Reign
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold 12th Annual Stanley Steemer Tired Teddy Toss December 10 - Syracuse Crunch
- Roadrunners to Spread Holiday Cheer in Tucson All Month - Tucson Roadrunners
- Eagles Sign Forward Cedric Pare to PTO, Recall Zach Tsekos - Colorado Eagles
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at San Jose Barracuda - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Bruins Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Abbotsford Canucks Put Six Past Condors in 6-3 Victory - Abbotsford Canucks
- Rossi Records Three Points in Return, Iowa Wins 4-3 - Iowa Wild
- Barracuda Bit by Wild, 4-3 - San Jose Barracuda
- Admirals Shoot Down Stars - Milwaukee Admirals
- Milwaukee Overtakes Texas with Pair of Late Goals - Texas Stars
- Bears Return Home to Conquer Penguins 4-3 in Shootout - Hershey Bears
- Penguins Fall in Shootout to Bears, 4-3 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley Phantoms Stories
- Lycksell Stays Hot, Bears Down Phantoms
- Cates Returns, Gerard and Maier to Reading
- Phantoms Power Play Presented by Provident Bank
- Zamula Recalled to Flyers
- Phantoms Dominate Amerks 5-1