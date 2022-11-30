Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Bennett MacArthur to Orlando Solar Bears

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Bennett MacArthur from the Syracuse Crunch to the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, Crunch General Manager Stacy Roest announced today.

MacArthur, 21, has played in four games for the Crunch this season. Last season, he appeared in 54 games with Acadie-Bathurst of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League posting 42 goals and 35 assists.

Prior to his professional career, the 5-foot-11, 194-pound forward skated in 120 career QMJHL games, all with Acadie-Bathurst, from 2019 to 2022 tallying 78 goals and 51 assists.

MacArthur was signed to a three-year, entry-level contract by the Lightning on March 1.

