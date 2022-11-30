P-Bruins Topped by Islanders 4-3

November 30, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release







Bridgeport, CT - Nine different Providence Bruins recorded a point in a 4-3 loss to the

Bridgeport Islanders on Wednesday night at Total Mortgage Arena. Kai Wissmann notched his first career AHL goal, while John Beecher and Chris Wagner also scored. Brandon Bussi stopped 11 of 12 shots he saw in 39 minutes of relief.

How It Happened

Beecher found a loose puck to the right of the crease and flipped it up into the net 3:16 into the first period to give Providence a 1-0 lead. Samuel Asselin and JD Greenway were credited with assists on the goal.

Ruslan Iskhakov found a puck trickling through the Bruins crease behind the goaltender and tucked it in 35 seconds after the Providence goal to tie the game at 1-1.

William Dufour ripped a one-timer on the power play from the left circle that whistled into the top right corner to give the Islanders a 2-1 lead with 12:21 left in the first period.

Otto Koivula found a rebound in the slot, kicked it to his stick, and snapped a shot into the back of the net for a power play goal with 3:34 left in the first period to give the Islanders a 3-1 lead.

Wissmann snuck down from the point, caught a feed in the slot, and fired a shot blocker side to cut the P-Bruins deficit to 3-2 with 15:57 left in the third period. Vinni Lettieri and Luke Toporowski received assists.

Chris Terry was sent on a breakaway, had the puck knocked off of his stick, found it and put it in the net with 11:05 left in the third period to give the Islanders a 4-2 lead.

Wagner received a pass in the slot, caught the puck, and fired a wrist shot off the crossbar and in to cut the P-Bruins deficit to 4-3 with 8:22 left in the third period. Joona Koppanen and Mike Reilly received assists on the tic-tac-toe goal.

Stats

Toporowski's assist extended his point streak to three games. He has four goals and two assists in that span.

Koppanen has assists in three straight games.

Asselin's assist extended his point streak to four games with six points in that span.

Keith Kinkaid stopped 9 of the 12 shots he faced in the first 20 minutes of action. Bussi stopped 11 of the 12 shots he faced in relief. Providence totaled 24 shots in the contest.

The P-Bruins power play went 0-for-3, and the penalty kill was 2-for-4.

Next Game

The P-Bruins host the Springfield Thunderbirds on Saturday, December 3 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.