Islanders Get Past Bruins
November 30, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release
The Bridgeport Islanders (12-3-4-0), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, scored three times in the first period and Chris Terry notched the game-winner midway through the third in a 4-3 victory against the Providence Bruins (12-3-3-2) at Total Mortgage Arena on Wednesday.
It was Bridgeport's fourth straight win at home and pushed its unbeaten in regulation streak overall to six games (5-0-1-0). The Islanders also handed the Bruins their first regulation loss on the road.
In addition to Terry's fourth goal of the season and team-leading third game-winner, Ruslan Iskhakov, Will Dufour and Otto Koivula also found the back of the net. Jakub Skarek (4-2-3) made 21 saves.
Terry (one goal, one assist), Dufour (one goal, one assist) and Dennis Cholowski (three assists) all recorded a multi-point game, as the Islanders improved to 3-2-0-0 against the Bruins this season.
Providence started the scoring just 3:16 into the first period when John Beecher capitalized on a delayed penalty, skating in tight and elevating a shot over Skarek's shoulder. Samuel Asselin and J.D. Greenway had the assists.
Iskhakov answered just 36 seconds later to break his skid of eight games without a point, netting a rebound past Providence goaltender Keith Kinkaid. Cholowski, who took an initial slapshot from the blue line, and Terry were credited with assists. It also extended Terry's assist/point streak to four games.
Dufour continued his dominance against Boston's affiliate with his fourth goal in five meetings at 7:39 of the first period, giving Bridgeport a 2-1 lead. The rookie's seventh score of the year came on a one-time missile from the left circle. It was also his third on the power play, with J.D. Greenway in the box for tripping. Cholowski and Robin Salo had the assists.
The Islanders converted on their second man advantage when Koivula sent home a rebound at 16:26 of the first, giving Bridgeport a 3-1 lead. Dufour and Cholowski had the assists, giving Cholowski his third of the night and tying a career high.
Bridgeport ended the first period up 12-2 in the shot column and 2-for-3 on the power play. The club's two shots allowed set a new season best for fewest shots in a frame.
Neither squad found the back of the net in the second period. Skarek made seven saves, while Brandon Bussi, a Long Island native, took over for Kinkaid. Bussi made five saves.
The Bruins cut Bridgeport's lead to one on Kai Wissmann's first AHL goal at 4:03 of the final frame. Vinny Lettieri and Luke Toporowski were given the assists, which made it 3-2.
However, Terry pushed the Islanders lead back to a pair with the eventual game-winner, scoring his fourth goal of the season 8:55 into the third period. Andy Andreoff won a wall-battle down the left side before guiding a pass near the slot where Terry was all alone. Seth Helgeson also had an assist, while Andreoff tied Samuel Bolduc for the team lead in points (18).
Less than two minutes later, Chris Wagner netted his fourth goal against Bridgeport this season for the 4-3 final. The Bruins pulled Bussi in the final minutes but could not solve Skarek for the equalizer.
Bridgeport finished the game 2-for-4 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.
