Game Preview: Iowa Wild at San Jose Barracuda

November 30, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







Iowa Wild (7-6-2-2; 16 pts.) at San Jose Barracuda (10-8-0-1; 21 pts.)

The Iowa Wild wrap up a six-game road stretch when they play San Jose Barracuda for the second time in two nights on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 9 p.m. CST. Marco Rossi had a goal and two assists in the first period of Tuesday's 4-3 victory over San Jose in his first game with Iowa this season.

POINT NIGHT

Joe Hicketts, Daemon Hunt, and Marco Rossi each recorded multi-point nights Tuesday in Iowa's 4-3 win over San Jose. Sammy Walker leads the Wild with four total multi-point games, including three two-point outings and one three-point game. Other Iowa players with three multi-point games this season include Hicketts, Nic Petan, and Ty Ronning. Kyle Rau led Iowa in 2021-22 with 14 total multi-point games.

THREE'S COMPANY

- Iowa has recorded five three-goal periods during the 2022-23 season

- Marco Rossi's three-point night was the third of his pro career

- Rossi's last three-point night came on Dec. 29, 2021 vs. Colorado (2-1=3)

- The Wild have recorded a power play goal in three consecutive games

EFFICIENT SHOOTING

- 15 AHL rookies currently have five or more goals

- Of those 15 rookies, Sammy Walker has the best shooting percentage (24.2%)

- Walker has eight goals on 33 shots this season

- Ville Petman (Coachella Valley) leads all rookies with a 26.7% conversion rate on 15 shots

