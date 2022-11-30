Roadrunners to Spread Holiday Cheer in Tucson All Month

November 30, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners, AHL affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes today announced several events to celebrate the holidays with the Tucson community.

On Tuesday, December 6, select players will join fans at Tucson Holiday Ice on Church Avenue from 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. to skate with patrons. Fans who bring a non-perishable food item will receive a free game ticket to either the team's December 13 or 14 games against Coachella Valley. Tucson Holiday Ice, in partnership with Pima Pain Center, the City of Tucson, Rio Nuevo and the Tucson Convention Center is open daily through January 8 with 90-Minute Sessions for Southern Arizona to enjoy. Fans will soon be able to reserve their spots in advance to skate with the Roadrunners by visiting TucsonRoadrunners.com and clicking "Tucson Holiday Ice" as the timeslot will sellout in advance.

The Roadrunners first Holiday Event today at 1 p.m. will feature Roadrunners players Ronald Knot, Milos Kelemen, Jan Jenik and Victor Soderstom who will join the team's Mascot Dusty and Roadrunners Front Office Members on Alameda Street between Granada Avenue and Stone Avenue to assist in the team's partnership with Tucson Clean and Beautiful's Adopt-A-Street program.

Late this evening, Nathan Smith, Will Reilly, Ivan Prosvetov and Hudson Elynuik will join several Tucson Junior Roadrunners teams for practices at Tucson Arena from 6:15 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

On Thursday, December 1, Colin Theisen and Travis Barron will skate with the Tucson Junior Roadrunners High School team from 7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, December 8, the Roadrunners are teaming with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson for a hockey workshop at the William J Dawson Memorial DEK Hockey Rink on 3151 East Grant Road. 100 local students will take part in the afternoon session that begins at 4 p.m. as Roadrunners players will share hockey instruction, sign autograph and distribute holiday gifts.

Friday, December 9, the Roadrunners are inviting all fans to bring toys to the 7 p.m. game against Ontario that Dusty will deliver to Diamond Children's Medical Center on Monday, December 12. In addition, the first 1,000 fans will receive Roadrunners holiday ornaments courtesy of Tucson International Airport. Fans are also stay tuned to stay for the postgame double feature showing of Elf.

Saturday, December 10, Tucson Electric Power presents the team's annual Teddy Bear Toss where fans are invited to throw stuffed animals onto the ice for local children during the holidays. The Roadrunners have partnered with the Assistance League of Tucson for this game. They will receive the proceeds from the 50/50 raffle that evening and will distribute a limited number of specially designed Teddy Bears for fans to use during the toss, visit their table during the game for more information.

Assistance League of Tucson is a non-profit organization that is managed and staffed by volunteers who are dedicated to working to improve the lives of those in need in the Tucson area. The stuffed toys collected will be donated to Aviva Children's Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Easterseals Blake Foundation.

Later this week, the team will announce several offers for fans to take advantage of in their holiday shopping.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.