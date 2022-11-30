Reign Announce Multiple Transactions

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, announced multiple transactions Wednesday, with forward Samuel Fagemo loaned to Ontario, while forward Justin Nachbaur has been recalled from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

Fagemo, 22, has skated in 15 games with the Reign this season, earning eight points (6-2=8) to lead the club in goals (6) and power-play goals (4) while also ranking fifth in points. Last season, the 6-0, 200-pound forward made his NHL debut on Jan. 13 against Pittsburgh and appeared in four contests with the Kings. Selected by the Kings 50th overall in the second round of the 2019 NHL Draft, the Goteborg, Sweden native has registered 70 points (43-27=70) with a plus-9 rating and 44 PIM in 110 career AHL games with Ontario.

Nachbaur, 22, has appeared in 15 contests with the Swamp Rabbits this season, posting three points (1-2=3) along with 65 penalty minutes.

The Cross Lake, Man. native began his professional career last season by signing an AHL contract with the Charlotte Checkers. He suited up for six games as a rookie with Charlotte while also playing in 24 ECHL contests with Greenville, where he registered 15 points (10-5=15). Nachbaur also played in all six of the Swamp Rabbits' playoff contests during the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

The Reign continue their homestand on Friday night with a matchup against the Colorado Eagles at Toyota Arena at 7 p.m.

Tickets for all Reign home games are available for purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com.

