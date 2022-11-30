Eagles Sign Forward Cedric Pare to PTO, Recall Zach Tsekos
November 30, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed forward Cedric Pare to a professional tryout agreement. In a separate transaction, the Eagles have also recalled forward Zach Tsekos from the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies.
Pare's is beginning his second stint in the AHL this season, after notching one goal and two assists in four games with the Belleville Senators. In addition, the 6-foot-4, 215-pound center has posted five goals and five assists in nine games this season with the ECHL's Wheeling Nailers. A sixth-round pick of the Boston Bruins in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Pare spent the entire 2021-22 season with the Senators, collecting four goals and six assists in 41 contests with Belleville. The 23-year-old began his professional career with the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies in 2020-21, generating 17 goals and 23 assists in 67 games. A native of Levis, Quebec, Pare netted 72 goals and 119 assists in 261 career contests in the QMJHL with the Saint John Sea Dogs and Rimouski Oceanic and helped lead the Sea Dogs to the 2017 QMJHL Championship.
Tsekos has notched eight goals and six assists in 14 games with Utah and is in his first professional season after wrapping up a five-year NCAA career that was split between Sacred Heart University and Clarkson University. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound center collected 117 points in 153 total games, spending his final two seasons as Clarkson's team captain.
The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the San Diego Gulls on Wednesday, November 30th at 8:00pm MT at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $21. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.
