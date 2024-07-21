Columbia Swept in Doubleheader vs Pelicans

COLUMBIA, SC - The Fireflies dropped both games of a doubleheader with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. Myrtle Beach took game one, 7-2. The Pelicans won 5-1 in game two.

Game One

Jonatan Bernal (L, 0-2) had the start in the first game for Columbia. The righty allowed four runs on seven hits, but set a new season-high with five innings pitched in the loss.

Myrtle Beach set the tone in the second inning. Miguel Pabon began the frame with a double. He was one of eight Pelicans hitters to come to bat during an inning that featured three runs on five hits and a sacrifice.

Columbia got on the board in the bottom of the fourth inning. Austin Charles led off with a single, stole second base and advanced to third on an errant throw. Derlin Figueroa plated Charles with a sacrifice fly to center.

Both teams traded a run a piece in the fifth inning. Alfonsin Rosario walloped a solo home run into left field to extend the lead for Myrtle Beach. The Fireflies answered with an Erick Pena leadoff walk and a Brennon McNair sacrifice fly.

Myrtle Beach broke the game open in the sixth inning. Reginald Preciado reached on an error with two outs. Anderson Suriel and Christian Olivo also reached on a walk and a single to load the bases. Jacob Wetzel then cleared the bases with a three-run double.

Luis Rujano and Yenrri Rojas (W, 3-3) combined for the win for the Pelicans. The tandem of hurlers allowed three hits and two runs, but both runs were unearned.

Game Two

Columbia struggled offensively again in game two. Juan Bello held the Fireflies to one run on four hits in four innings of a starting effort. Tyler Schlaffer (W, 1-0) followed with two-plus innings of scoreless relief. Francis Reynoso retired the final batter out of the bullpen.

The Pelicans tallied the first runs again in game two. Drew Bowser drew a walk to start the third inning. Dilan Granadillo followed with a single and Olivo reached base on an error. Wetzel and Rosario each delivered run-scoring singles and another run crossed home on a double play.

Columbia scored their lone run in the fourth inning. Blake Mitchell led off the frame with a single. Mitchell advanced to second on a Figueroa ground out, then scored on a wild pitch.

Myrtle Beach extended their lead in the fifth inning. Granadillo walked to start the rally and Christian Hernandez singled with two outs. Rosario then delivered the fatal blow with a bases-clearing double off the wall in center field. Rosario tallied three hits during the doubleheader, including a home run and four RBI.

Josh Hansell (L, 2-2) took the loss for Columbia in his second start of the season. He spun four innings and allowed three runs, but two of those runs were unearned. Juan Martinez, Jarold Rosado and Luis Polanco worked the last three innings, respectively. Rosado and Polanco both delivered scoreless outings. Martinez allowed the two runs in the fifth in his first outing as a Firefly.

Columbia continues their series with Pelicans tomorrow night at Segra Park at 5:05 pm. RHP Mauricio Veliz (0-1, 4.80 ERA) gets the ball for Columbia and Myrtle Beach counters with JP Wheat (0-0, 4.32 ERA).

