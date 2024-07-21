Rain Shortens Series Finale, Pelicans Fall 1-0 to Fireflies

Sunday's series finale was cut short in the bottom of the fifth inning as the Myrtle Beach Pelicans lost 1-0 to the Columbia Fireflies. The loss dropped the Birds to 38-52 and 9-15 in the second half, while the Fireflies improved to 46-41 and 11-11 in the second half.

Both teams collected just two hits, with the Pelicans being led by Leonel Espinoza (1-2, 3B) with a triple in the top of the fifth. He was stranded on third to end the inning.

Kenyi Perez (1-2) took the loss with the one run allowed in just one inning of work. Starter JP Wheat struck out three across 2 2/3 scoreless innings.

Blake Mitchell (1-2, 2B, BB) led the Fireflies with a double. Brennon McNair (0-1) scored the winning run in the top of the fifth after being hit by a pitch and later scoring on a wild pitch.

Sunday's winning pitcher was Mauricio Veliz (1-1) after holding the Pelicans scoreless through the first four innings with one hit and two walks allowed and two strikeouts. Ismael Michel earned the save with a shutout final inning.

The Pelicans return home for the series opener with the Augusta GreenJackets on Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m.

