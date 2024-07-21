RiverDogs Leave Tying Run at Third, Swept by Fayetteville

July 21, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville, NC - The Charleston RiverDogs loaded the bases with one out in the top of the ninth inning but mustered just one run in a 3-2 loss at the hands of the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Sunday at Segra Stadium. The RiverDogs were swept in the three-game series and fell to 2-7 in Fayetteville this season.

The RiverDogs (14-9, 41-17) reached the scoreboard first, taking the lead in the top of the second inning. Noah Myers opened the frame with a line drive single to left that barely evaded the grasp of the diving Yamal Encarnacion. He moved to second on a passed ball charged to Jancel Villaroel and advanced to third on a balk from Yeriel Santos. Enderson Delgado drove in the first run with a fielder's choice bouncer back to the mound.

Santiago Suarez made that lead hold up for the next few innings, but couldn't keep Fayetteville (13-11, 42-48) scoreless through five innings. Nehomar Ochoa Jr. blasted a solo home run with one out in the home half of the fifth frame to even the score. That was the only allowed by Suarez over 6.0 strong innings. He scattered four hits and struck out seven.

T.J. Nichols made his return from the injured list and worked a scoreless eighth inning to keep the game tied. However, his eighth inning proved much more trying. Alberto Hernandez opened the frame with an 0-2 single up the middle. Yamal Encarnacion followed by lofting a triple into the left field corner as the Woodpeckers took the lead. Waner Luciano added an RBI single in the next at-bat to make it 3-1.

In the ninth, the RiverDogs loaded the bases against Raimy Rodriguez with a hit by pitch, a throwing error by second baseman Chase Jaworsky and a walk. Carlos Collmenarez beat out a potential game-ending double play to pull the visitors within 3-2. With the tying run at third, pinch-hitter Raudelis Martinez lined out to left field to seal the win for the Woodpeckers.

The RiverDogs finished with just two hits, going without a baserunner from the third inning through the seventh. Encarnacion and Luciano each closed the night with two hits and an RBI for Fayetteville.

The RiverDogs will come home for a six-game series against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers that gets underway on Tuesday at The Joe. RHP Gary Gill Hill (3-1, 2.92) will earn the first start for Charleston. Kannapolis has not yet announced a starting pitcher for game one. Make sure to bring your four-legged friend to the game for another Twisted Tea Dog Day Tuesday. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m.

