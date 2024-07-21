Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 7.21 vs Myrtle Beach

The Fireflies close out their series with the Pelicans this afternoon at Segra Park at 5:05 pm. RHP Mauricio Veliz (0-1, 4.80 ERA) takes the hill for Columbia and Myrtle Beach counters with RHP JP Wheat (1-3, 5.58 ERA).

Tonight is the conclusion of Dino Weekend, featuring live interactive dinosaurs from Ed's Dinosaurs in the Ballpark. It's also a Kids Sunday Funday where we'll host a pre-game autograph session and post-game, kids can run the bases thanks to Bang Back Pinball Lounge. Buy your tickets now at ColumbiaFireflies.com.

COLUMBIA SWEPT IN DOUBLEHEADER VS PELICANS: The Fireflies dropped both games of a doubleheader with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. Myrtle Beach took game one, 7-2. The Pelicans won 5-1 in game two. Game One Jonatan Bernal (L, 0-2) had the start in the first game for Columbia. The righty allowed four runs on seven hits, but set a new season-high with five innings pitched in the loss. Myrtle Beach set the tone in the second inning. Miguel Pabon began the frame with a double. He was one of eight Pelicans hitters to come to bat during an inning that featured three runs on five hits and a sacrifice. Columbia got on the board in the bottom of the fourth inning. Austin Charles led off with a single, stole second base and advanced to third on an errant throw. Derlin Figueroa plated Charles with a sacrifice fly to center. Game Two Columbia struggled offensively again in game two. Juan Bello held the Fireflies to one run on four hits in four innings of a starting effort. Tyler Schlaffer (W, 1-0) followed with two-plus innings of scoreless relief. Francis Reynoso retired the final batter out of the bullpen. The Pelicans tallied the first runs again in game two. Drew Bowser drew a walk to start the third inning. Dilan Granadillo followed with a single and Olivo reached base on an error. Wetzel and Rosario each delivered run-scoring singles and another run crossed home on a double play.

GOING STREAKING: Catcher Dionmy Salon is riding a hot streak for Columbia. He is on his longest hitting streak of the season, an 11-game stretch that began June 9 and is the longest active hitting streak in the Carolina League. Salon is 13-30 (.433) on the run and has six RBI. Salon has increased his batting average from .165 to .239 during the strech which encapsulates over one quarter of his games played this season. Columbia's backstop has also scored a run in four-straight games, which is the longest active streak for a Fireflies player.

SCUFFLING AT THE DISH: The Fireflies bats have had some trouble in the month of July. The team has scored one run or less in four of their last six games and have a suspended game where they're being outscored 6-0 by the Augusta GreenJackets in the fourth inning. The Fireflies are hititng .211 in the month of July as a team, which is a start contrast to their season average of .229, which qualifies for the fourth-best average in the Carolina League..

THIS IS 40: Thursday night, Austin Charles drove in three RBI, giving him 43 on the young season. In 2023 only three Fireflies finished the season with 40 or more RBI: Brett Squires (69), Lizandro Rodriguez (44) and Daniel Vazquez (43). The Fireflies single-season RBI record belongs to Juan Carlos Negret, who drove in 76 runs in a shortened 2021 season thanks in part to a franchise record 23 homers in a single season.

ROCKING ROSADO: Columbia's reliever has paced the way for the bullpen. After a strong showing in June, he's kept the ball rolling in July to bring his season ERA down to 1.95. Rosado has allowed just one run in his last 16.2 innings (0.54 ERA). In his last 12 outings, he has 19 punchouts compared to just seven walks. His biggest improvement has been reducing his walk rate. Last year, Rosado walked 16.7% of batters faced. This year, he's at a 7.6% walk rate.

BUYING HANSELL STOCK: Josh Hansell had an up and down start to his Fireflies' tenure, but the 6'6" righty has rounded into form the last few weeks. In yesterday's doubleheader he worked four frames while allowing only one earned run. That means over his last three appearances, Hansell has allowed only one earned run over 10.1 innings (0.87 ERA).

