Freddies Swept in Salem after 6-3 Loss

July 21, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







SALEM, VA - The Red Sox secured a weekend sweep over the FredNats, defeating FXBG 6-3 in the series finale. The Nats are now 16-8 (51-39) while Salem climbs to 14-10 (48-42) on the season, and is now two games back of Fredericksburg for first place in the division.

The Sox got to Dustin Saenz in the second inning. A fielder's choice grounder and sac fly plated two runs, before an infield single from Gerardo Rodriguez made it 3-0 Red Sox. Salem added two more runs in the bottom of the third to make it 5-0, although two of those runs were unearned on Saenz.

Brandon Pimentel drove in his 60th RBI of the season in the fourth inning to get the Freddies on the board, and added another run in the sixth as the Nationals cut the score to 5-2.

Salem pushed the lead out to 6-2 in the sixth on an Antonio Anderson single, but the Nats got a run back right away on a wild pitch in the seventh.

The Nationals could not come any closer than three runs, as Salem locked down a 6-3 win with two scoreless frames from Luis Talavera. Conor Steinbaugh (4-2) earned the win in relief, Dustin Saenz (0-1) took the loss, with Talavera earning his first save this year.

Fredericksburg returns home on Tuesday, July 23rd, to begin a regular six game series against the Delmarva Shorebirds.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.