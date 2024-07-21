Shorebirds Shutout Wood Ducks in Rubber Match

SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (34-55, 11-13) earned a series victory over the Down East Wood Ducks (44-44, 9-14) with a shutout victory by a final of 2-0 on Sunday evening.

Both teams got strong starts on the mound as Nestor German dealt 4 scoreless for the Shorebirds with 6 strikeouts. His mound opponent, Jose Gonzalez threw 4 shutout frames with 5 strikeouts.

Delmarva broke the stalemate in the fifth as they scored on a bases-loaded with Braylin Tavera at the plate, bringing home Maikol Hernandez to make it 1-0.

In the seventh, Hernandez found his way around the basepaths, this time with a solo homer. His first long ball with the Shorebirds extended the lead to 2-0.

That proved to be plenty for Delmarva pitching as Juan Rojas followed German with 4 scoreless innings of his own, followed by a scoreless ninth by Hayden Nierman to complete a 2-0, shutout victory of the Wood Ducks to take the series.

Juan Rojas (2-4) earned the victory in relief with Hayden Nierman (1) picking up his first career save. Kai-Noa Wynyard (0-1) was saddled with the loss for Down East.

The Shorebirds return to action on Tuesday in Fredericksburg as they face the Nationals with first pitch of the opening game scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

