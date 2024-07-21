Carolina Sweeps Lynchburg in Doubleheader

July 21, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON, N.C. - The Carolina Mudcats completed a series sweep of the Lynchburg Hillcats on Sunday afternoon winning both ends of a suspended game doubleheader by scores of 4-3 and 3-1 at Five County Stadium.

GAME 1

After rain suspended the game Saturday night, the contest was picked up in the top of the fourth inning tied at 3. It would remain that way as both pitching staffs pitched around trouble including Lynchburg (48-41overall, 11-12 second half) who allowed the lead-off man to get into scoring position in the sixth and seventh inning but was able to get off the field with no damage allowed.

Carolina (52-35 overall, 11-11 second half) finally came through in the top of the eighth inning when Satchell Norman sent a groundball to short and while the Hillcats did get the lead runner at second base, the throw to first was wild and allowed Yhoswar Garcia to score the game-winning run and give the Mudcats a 4-3 victory.

GAME 2

Carolina (53-35 overall, 12-11 second half) jumped out to an early lead off Hillcat starter Alex Clemmey (L, 1-4) as Cooper Pratt launched his third home run of the season off the video board in right to give the Mudcats a 2-0 lead in the first.

The Mudcats added to the lead in the third when Reidy Mercado singled, stole second, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a groundout that extended the lead to 3-0.

Lynchburg (48-42 overall, 11-13 second half) had no answer for the Mudcats bullpen as Anfernny Reyes (W, 1-0) went 1.2 innings allowing just one run to bridge the gap to the back-end of the bullpen.

Brailin Rodriguez and Morris Austin (S, 3) combined to pitch the final 1.2 innings allowing just a pair of singles to close the game and send the Mudcats to a 3-1 victory.

Carolina returns to action on Tuesday night when they open a six-game series at Salem; first pitch is set for 7:05. The Mudcats are back at Five County Stadium on Tuesday, July 30 as they host the Charleston RiverDogs.

Single-game tickets, season ticket packages, mini plans, group options, as well as luxury suite packages and DRB Homes Sky Lounge reservations in the US Foods Club Level are also still available now by visiting www.carolinamudcats.com, by calling (919) 269-2287, and by visiting the Five County Stadium front office in Zebulon.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.