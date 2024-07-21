Wild Pitch Seals Deal on Wild Game at Segra Park

Columbia, SC - The Fireflies scored the only run in Sunday's finale vs the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on a wild pitch between a pair of delays at Segra Park. The team's 1-0 win was their first victory of the three-game series. The game was completed after a pair of delays tallying one hour and 27 minutes of delays.

Mauricio Veliz (W, 1-1) was excellent in the start, working four scoreless innings that only stopped at the onset of a first, 50 minute rain delay. Veliz allowed one hit and struck out a pair on 48 pitches through those four innings. Because the game lasted fewer than six defensive innings and Veliz worked four innings, he was able to qualify for the win.

After the delay, Ismael Michel (S, 2) came out and worked around a Lionel Espinoza triple to spin a scoreless fifth inning to earn the save.

On a night where the Fireflies struggled with runners on base, reliever Kenyi Perez gifted them a run. The righty hit Brennon McNair with a pitch, walked Aldrin Lucas on four pitches, walked Erick Torres then issued a wild pitch to score McNair and give Columbia a 1-0 lead.

Columbia finished the night 0-7 with runners in scoring position and stranded nine base runners across the first four innings of play.

After Michel's scoreless top of the fifth, the tarp again came on the field and after 37 minutes, was called due to rain and the impending forecast at Segra Park.

The Fireflies continue their homestand with a Tuesday contest against the Lynchburg Hillcats Tuesday at 7:05 pm. Both teams have yet to name their starters for the series.

