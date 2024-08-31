Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Augusta 8.31

August 31, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

The Fireflies continue their series with the Augusta GreenJackets tonight at SRP Park at 6:35 pm. RHP Logan Martin (3-3, 4.10 ERA) takes the hill for Columbia and Augusta counters with southpaw Cam Caminiti, who is making his professional debut.

The Fireflies return home for their final homestand of the regular season September 3-8. They'll close out the year with three firework shows, Harry Potter Night presented by Lowe's Foods with a Hogwarts House Scarf giveaway and USC Night presented by E.F. Martin with a rally towel giveaway. Buy your tickets now at ColumbiaFireflies.com.

RARE LAPSE FROM BULLPEN COSTS COLUMBIA IN 5-4 LOSS: The Fireflies bullpen had a rare spot of trouble against the Augusta GreenJackets as Columbia fell 5-4 Friday night at SRP Park. Harry Owen played hero for the GreenJackets, smashing a game-winning two-run homer in the eighth inning off Mason Miller (L, 0-1) to reverse the score to 5-4 in favor of the home team. The Fireflies got on the board first in a big way in the second inning. After starter Carter Holton walked the bases loaded, he issued a wild pitch that allowed Callan Moss to come around and break the scoreless tie. The next batter, Colton Becker slapped a single up the middle to score Dionmy Salon and Erick Pena to push the Fireflies in front 3-0.

BULLPEN MANIA: The Fireflies bullpen has been the highlight of the team all season. After allowing three runs in as many innings last night, Columbia's bullpen slipped to the second-best mark in all of Minor League Baseball with a 3.01 ERA over 520.0 innings in 2024. The club's bullpen record is 44-21 with 33 saves on the season. The pen has also punched out 557 opponents this season while holding opposing teams to a .222 average. The first-place team is the Midland Rockhounds who are 33-26 with a 2.98 ERA over 493.0 innings of work this season. The club has struck out 497 batters while holding opponents to a .215 average.

THIS IS 60: Tuesday, Austin Charles drove in two RBI thanks to a late homer to give him 60 RBI on the campaign. In 2023 only one Fireflies hitter finished the season with 55 or more RBI: Brett Squires, who had 69 RBI. The Fireflies single-season RBI record belongs to Juan Carlos Negret, who drove in 76 runs in a shortened 2021 season thanks in part to a franchise record 23 homers in a single season.

THE RACE INTENSIFIES: Thursday, Columbia lost 2-1 to Augusta and the RiverDogs beat Fayetteville to gain a game in the standings. Columbia currently sits 4.5 games behind Charleston and 2.5 games in front of the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in second in the division. As Kannapolis continues their second-half slide after their first-half division crown, the Fireflies have the best record in the South Division for the entire season. Columbia is tied with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers for the best record in the South Division with 10 games remaining in the season.

AWESOME ARRONDE: Wednesday, Felix Arronde struck out one over a handful of innings as he got a no-decision at Augusta. The righty leads the Fireflies with 98 punchouts on the season. His 98 strikeouts are tied for the most in a single-season for the Fireflies since 2020. Both Adrian Alcantara (2021) and Shane Panzini (2023) also have 98 strikeouts for the most in a single year since the schedule was shortened to 132 games.

MITCHELL'S MISSILES: Tuesday, Blake Mitchell blasted his Carolina League leading 18th homer of the season. Mitchell is the first Fireflies player to lead the league in homers since Juan Carlos Negret slapped 23 homers in a pandemic-shortened 2021 season. Mitchell is just one round-tripper shy of Ariel Almonte, who plays for the Daytona Tortugas, for the most round trippers in Single-A in 2024.

PILE 'EM UP: TCU product Zachary Cawyer has been on a roll with the Fireflies in 2024. He is 3-0 in six appearances spanning eight innings since being added to the roster August 5. Cawyer hasn't allowed a run since August 5.

