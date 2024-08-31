Frednats Blast off Against Kannapolis
August 31, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Fredericksburg Nationals News Release
KANNAPOLIS, NC - The FredNats stomped Kannapolis 21-5 in a rout on Saturday night. Fredericksburg is now 35-24 (70-55), and the Cannon Ballers are 26-33 (67-58).
Kevin Bazzell plated the first run for the Nats with an RBI single in the first. In the top of the second inning, Brenner Cox made it 3-0 with his eighth home run of the year. Then in the third inning, Kevin Bazzell picked up another RBI to make it 4-0, before Jose Colmenares pushed the lead to 5-0.
Things got out of hand in the top of the fifth inning, as Fredericksburg scored nine runs. Colmenares had a two-run double in the frame, with Brandon Pimentel delivering the biggest blow with his bases-clearing triple to make it 14-0 Nats.
Travis Sykora spun five shutout innings with plenty of cushion, allowing one hit and striking out nine Ballers.
Fredericksburg added three more in the sixth inning, and four in the seventh en route to a 21-5 victory. Sykora (5-3) got the win, and Ricardo Brizuela (3-1) took the loss. Elijah Green, Brandon Pimentel, Jose Colmenares, and Kelvin Diaz all drove in three runs, with every FredNat starter recording a hit and a run scored. Sam Petersen, in his pro debut, finished 4-6 with four runs scored.
In the series finale, Alex Clemmey (1-5, 4.69) gets the nod against Tanner McDougal (0-3, 4.37) in a 6:30 start.
