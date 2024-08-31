Hillcats' Game Against Carolina Canceled
August 31, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Lynchburg Hillcats News Release
Saturday night's game between the Lynchburg Hillcats and Carolina Mudcats has been canceled due to inclement weather.
The game will not be made up and only one game will be played on Sunday afternoon, scheduled to start at 2 p.m. at Bank of the James Stadium.
Check out the Lynchburg Hillcats Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...
Carolina League Stories from August 31, 2024
- Cannon Ballers Fall for Second Time in 21-5 Loss to Fredericksburg - Kannapolis Cannon Ballers
- Frednats Blast off Against Kannapolis - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Early Offense Leads Delmarva to Second-Straight Win Over Salem - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Columbia Bounces Back vs Augusta Saturday - Columbia Fireflies
- Quiet Offense Spoils Caminiti's Debut in 5-2 Loss - Augusta GreenJackets
- RiverDogs Overcome Slow Start at Plate in 3-2 Victory Saturday Night - Charleston RiverDogs
- Mudcats and Hillcats Cancelled Saturday - Carolina Mudcats
- Pelicans Sweep Saturday's Doubleheader Over Wood Ducks - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Hillcats' Game Against Carolina Canceled - Lynchburg Hillcats
- Hillcats to Turn into Malmö Oat Milkers on Sunday - Lynchburg Hillcats
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Augusta 8.31 - Columbia Fireflies
- Pena Reinstated from 7-Day IL; Letson to 7-Day IL - Carolina Mudcats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.