Hillcats' Game Against Carolina Canceled

August 31, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Lynchburg Hillcats News Release







Saturday night's game between the Lynchburg Hillcats and Carolina Mudcats has been canceled due to inclement weather.

The game will not be made up and only one game will be played on Sunday afternoon, scheduled to start at 2 p.m. at Bank of the James Stadium.

