Mudcats and Hillcats Cancelled Saturday
August 31, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Carolina Mudcats News Release
LYNCHBURG, V.A. - Tonight's game between the Carolina Mudcats and Lynchburg Hillcats has been cancelled due to inclement weather at Bank of the James Stadium in Lynchburg, V.A. The game will not be made up and only one game will be played on Sunday afternoon, scheduled to start at 2 p.m.
The Mudcats return to Five County Stadium for the final home stand of the regular season on Tuesday, September 3 as they host the Delmarva Shorebirds. Tickets for the series, all remaining home games and post-season playoff games can be purchased by going to CarolinaMudcats.com or calling 919-269-2287.
Single-game tickets, season ticket packages, mini plans, group options, as well as luxury suite packages and DRB Homes Sky Lounge reservations in the US Foods Club Level are also still available now by visiting www.carolinamudcats.com, by calling (919) 269-2287, and by visiting the Five County Stadium front office in Zebulon.
• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...
Carolina League Stories from August 31, 2024
- Cannon Ballers Fall for Second Time in 21-5 Loss to Fredericksburg - Kannapolis Cannon Ballers
- Frednats Blast off Against Kannapolis - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Early Offense Leads Delmarva to Second-Straight Win Over Salem - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Columbia Bounces Back vs Augusta Saturday - Columbia Fireflies
- Quiet Offense Spoils Caminiti's Debut in 5-2 Loss - Augusta GreenJackets
- RiverDogs Overcome Slow Start at Plate in 3-2 Victory Saturday Night - Charleston RiverDogs
- Mudcats and Hillcats Cancelled Saturday - Carolina Mudcats
- Pelicans Sweep Saturday's Doubleheader Over Wood Ducks - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Hillcats' Game Against Carolina Canceled - Lynchburg Hillcats
- Hillcats to Turn into Malmö Oat Milkers on Sunday - Lynchburg Hillcats
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Augusta 8.31 - Columbia Fireflies
- Pena Reinstated from 7-Day IL; Letson to 7-Day IL - Carolina Mudcats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.