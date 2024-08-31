Mudcats and Hillcats Cancelled Saturday

August 31, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







LYNCHBURG, V.A. - Tonight's game between the Carolina Mudcats and Lynchburg Hillcats has been cancelled due to inclement weather at Bank of the James Stadium in Lynchburg, V.A. The game will not be made up and only one game will be played on Sunday afternoon, scheduled to start at 2 p.m.

The Mudcats return to Five County Stadium for the final home stand of the regular season on Tuesday, September 3 as they host the Delmarva Shorebirds. Tickets for the series, all remaining home games and post-season playoff games can be purchased by going to CarolinaMudcats.com or calling 919-269-2287.

Single-game tickets, season ticket packages, mini plans, group options, as well as luxury suite packages and DRB Homes Sky Lounge reservations in the US Foods Club Level are also still available now by visiting www.carolinamudcats.com, by calling (919) 269-2287, and by visiting the Five County Stadium front office in Zebulon.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.