Pelicans Sweep Saturday's Doubleheader Over Wood Ducks

August 31, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







The Myrtle Beach Pelicans took both games of Saturday's doubleheader over the Down East Wood Ducks with a 3-2 win in the first game and a 2-1 victory in game two. With the two wins, the Pelicans are now 58-64 and 29-27 in the second half. Down East dropped to 62-59 and 27-29 in the second half.

Game One: Despite allowing a run in the first, the Pelicans rallied back for a 3-2 victory. The only RBI came from Reggie Preciado (1-1, 2B, RBI, BB) on an RBI double in the fourth to make it 3-1. Leonel Espinoza (0-2, BB) scored to tie the game in the first on a wild pitch and Cameron Sisneros (0-2, BB) brought home a run on a double play to put the Birds up 2-1 in the first.

Connor Schultz (1-1) logged another strong outing with one unearned run in his 4 2/3 inning outing out of the bullpen and three strikeouts. Starter JP Wheat walked three and allowed one run on a wild pitch in the first.

All four Down East hits were singles as Jesus Lopez (0-1, 2 BB) led the team by getting on twice and scoring a run. Marcos Torres (1-3) scored the second run on a throwing error by shortstop Eriandys Ramon.

Starter Kolton Curtis (4-7) took the loss after allowing two earned runs in the first. He was taken out before finishing the first inning.

Game Two: Carter Trice's (1-2, HR, 2 RBI, BB) two-run home run in the fourth was the deciding factor as the Pelicans took the second game 2-1. The Birds were held to just three hits in the victory after collecting only two in game one.

In his Pelicans' debut, Lisandro Almonte (1-0) grabbed the win with three shutout innings out of the bullpen and two strikeouts in the final frame. Starter Alfredo Romero sacrificed the only run but struck out three in his four innings.

Beycker Barroso (2-2, BB) scored the only run on a wild pitch and reached base three times for the Wood Ducks. All five of their hits were singles.

Down East starter Aneudis Mejia (0-1) allowed the two-run homer to take the loss as he stretched four innings with four strikeouts. The bullpen held the Pelicans scoreless across the final three innings.

The Pelicans will face the Wood Ducks in the final home game of the season on Sunday at 6:35 p.m.

