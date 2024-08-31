Columbia Bounces Back vs Augusta Saturday

August 31, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Columbia Fireflies' Logan Martin in action

(Columbia Fireflies) Columbia Fireflies' Logan Martin in action(Columbia Fireflies)

Columbia, SC - The Columbia Fireflies rallied behind starter Logan Martin as they beat the GreenJackets 5-2 Saturday night at SRP Park.

Logan Martin (W, 4-3) led the way for Columbia. The righty punched out seven over five scoreless innings before he passed the ball to the bullpen. Henson Leal kept it moving with two scoreless innings before Jesus Rios closed out the game. Rios worked a scoreless eighth before running into some trouble in the ninth. The righty allowed a pair to score before Elvis Novas (S, 9) entered to get the final out of the game.

The Fireflies bats picked away at the GreenJackets for most of the night, starting in the second. Derlin Figueroa singled to start the inning and after a wild pitch and a pair of groundouts, Figueroa was able to come around to break the scoreless tie.

In the fourth, Figueroa struck again, lifting a sacrifice fly to left to score Austin Charles. Later, Hyungchan Um doubled to bring around Carter Frederick to move Columbia's lead to 3-0.

Next, Callan Moss led the sixth off with a walk and moved up to second on a ground out before scoring thanks to an Erick Torres base knock to put the club in front 4-0. Finally, Carter Frederick walked and stole second to put himself in scoring position in the seventh. After that, Figueroa came through again, poking a single up the middle to make Columbia's lead 5-0.

Columbia closes out their series with the Augusta GreenJackets tomorrow night at 6:35 pm. Jonatan Bernal (1-4, 4.34 ERA) takes the hill for Columbia and Augusta counters with RHP Jacob Shafer (0-1, 2.00 ERA).

The Fireflies return home for their final homestand of the regular season September 3-8. They'll close out the year with three firework shows, Harry Potter Night presented by Lowe's Foods with a Hogwarts House Scarf giveaway and USC Night presented by E.F. Martin with a rally towel giveaway. Buy your tickets now at ColumbiaFireflies.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.