Pena Reinstated from 7-Day IL; Letson to 7-Day IL

ZEBULON - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a series roster transactions affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced moves include RHP Jeison Pena was reinstated from 7-day IL and RHP Bishop Letson was placed on the 7-day IL.

The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 29 active players and 10 on the injured list.

In summary:

8/31: RHP Jeison Pena reinstated from 7-day IL

8/31: RHP Bishop Letson placed on the 7-day IL as of August 30

