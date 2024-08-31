Early Offense Leads Delmarva to Second-Straight Win Over Salem
August 31, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Delmarva Shorebirds News Release
SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (50-74, 27-32) finished August with a 6-1 over the Salem Red Sox (66-59, 32-27).
The Red Sox grabbed the first lead of the game in the opening frame on a throwing error that scored Nazzan Zanetello to make it 1-0 Salem.
Delmarva quickly countered in the bottom half as Vance Honeycutt tied the game with an RBI single. Two more runs scored moments later on a two-run double by Ryan Stafford. A throwing error by second basemen Fraymi De Leon allowed a fourth run to score in the inning, giving the Shorebirds a 4-1 edge after the first.
Braylin Tavera extended the lead with an RBI groundout in the third as Edwin Amparo scored, making it 5-1.
The Shorebirds scored in their third-straight inning thanks to Elis Cuevas who cranked his first home run as a Shorebird to begin the third, giving Delmarva a 6-1 advantage
Starting pitcher, Juan Rojas, tossed one of his best outings for the Shorebirds, throwing a career-long 5.1 innings while collecting a season-best 9 strikeouts.
Eddy Alberto relieved Rojas in the sixth and threw 2.1 scoreless innings. Trent Turzenski followed Alberto and retired the final five batters of the game to complete a 6-1 victory for the Shorebirds.
Both starters factored into the final decision as Juan Rojas (4-5) earned the win with Danny Kirwin (4-3) suffering the loss.
Delmarva closes the home season on Sunday afternoon with a chance to win the series. Blake Money gets the ball for the Shorebirds versus JoJo Ingrassia for the Red Sox. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m.
