Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 8.8 vs Charleston

The Fireflies kick-off a 12-game homestand with a 7:05 pm tilt with the Charleston RiverDogs at 7:05 pm tonight at Segra Park. RHP Henry Williams (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will make his debut after the Royals acquired him in a trade for Scott Barlow at the deadline. Charleston counters with LHP Alex Ayala Jr. (1-4, 4.09 ERA).

Tonight is a Miller Lite $2 Tuesday, where fans can purchase hot dogs, popcorn, soft drinks and 12 oz cans of Miller Lite for just $2. It's also Prisma Night at Segra Park where we're honoring those who work for Prisma to help make a difference in our community. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

FOUR-RUN FOURTH PROPELS FIREFLIES TO SERIES WIN: The Fireflies didn't allow an earned run and used a four-run fourth to take home the win Sunday in Augusta, 5-2 at SRP Park. Pitching was the name of the game for the Fireflies today. RHP Mauricio Veliz (W, 3-5) started the game going seven innings without allowing an earned run. Columbia's starter punched out a career-best six hitters and has now allowed just one earned run in his last 14 innings over his last two starts.Chase Wallace (H, 2) worked a 1-2-3 eighth inning before handing the ball to Eduardo Herrera (S, 3) who closed out the ninth without allowing a run for Columbia. The Fireflies sent 10 batters to the plate in the top of the fourth to score four runs and take the lead from the Augusta GreenJackets. Dionmy Salon started the scoring, with a two RBI single to plate Daniel Vazquez and Omar Hernandez to tie the game 2-2. Next, Jared Dickey singled, plating Lizandro Rodriguez and putting Columbia in front 3-2. The Fireflies final run of the inning came around after Jean Ramirez laid down a bunt that score Salon. It was his third bunt single in the last two games.

BREAK OUT THE RAY-O BREAD: Oscar Rayo continued his role through the pitching utility role Friday. Rayo spun a season-high 5.2 innings while punching out a career-best eight batters to allow the Fireflies to get through the game after a rough start. The southpaw has a 2.20 ERA this season in what has mostly been a long-relief role--although he has also worked a few spot starts too. Sunday was his first save opportunity of the season, and he didn't disappoint, setting down Kannapolis 1-2-3 with a punchout.

CATCHING UP: Last week, the Fireflies catching room had a monumental series at the plate. All three catchers had a homer and Dionmy Salon led the Fireflies with a .444 average in three games. Hayden Dunhurst also had a .400 average in a trio of games in the series. After a two-hit game Sunday, Omar Hernandez had the third-best average amongst Fireflies bats, going .333 in the series. The three's OPS were all over .900 for the week, going 1.434, 1.355 and .908 in the same order as they were just listed. On the season, Dunhurst is hitting .185 in 16 games and Salon is hitting .204 in 56 games while Hernandez leads the way, hitting .243 in 64 games.

LET THEM COOK: After Shane Panzini spun five, one-run innings last night vs Augusta, the Fireflies rotation has been on fire during their three-game winning streak. Mauricio Veliz started the trend with seven shutout innings and after the off-day, Ben Hernandez kept it up with his first quality start of his career. Reyes joined the fold allowing three earned runs in 4.1 innings while adding a career-high nine strikeouts Friday. All-in-all, the rotation has allowed only four earned runs in its last 22.1 innings (1.61 ERA).

NEW FACES, NEW PLACES: The roster move chain has continued as on the off day, Jean Ramirez and Ryan Ramsey moved up to Quad Cities and Carson Roccaforte was added to the Fireflies active roster. Ramirez spent part of three seasons with the Fireflies and had nearly a .300 average this season. Over the three years, Ramirez stole a franchise-record 65 bases in Columbia. Ryan Ramsey had his own piece of history this season. He went 30.2 consecutive innings without an earned run before one came across after he left in the sixth inning of Friday's game. The Fireflies have now sent five starting pitchers to Quad Cities this season. Carson Roccaforte was the Royals third round pick this season. A contact-first hitter for the Louisiana-Lafeyette Rajin Cajuns, Roccaforte had over a .300 average in each of his last two seasons in the NCAA.

