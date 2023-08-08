Shorebirds Announce Series of Roster Moves

SALISBURY, MD: In conjunction with the Baltimore Orioles, the Delmarva Shorebirds have announced a series of roster moves prior to Tuesday's game against the Carolina Mudcats.

Infielder, Carter Young has been promoted from Delmarva to Aberdeen. Young played 85 games for the Shorebirds this season and was a model of consistency as he led the team in runs (53), walks (45), and was a premier defender for the Delmarva infield at multiple positions.

Outfielder Luis Gonzalez and catcher Meibrys Viloria have been transferred from Delmarva to the Florida Complex League. Infielder Erison Placencia has been transferred to Aberdeen.

Delmarva is adding five players from the Baltimore Orioles' 2023 Draft Class to the active roster and those players are:

OF Enrique Bradfield Jr. (1st Round, Vanderbilt)

3B Mac Horvath (2nd Round, North Carolina)

OF Tavian Josenberger (3rd Round, Arkansas)

OF Matthew Etzel (10th Round, Southern Mississippi)

SS Jalen Vasquez (20th Round, North Greenville)

In addition, LHP Trey McGough has been added to the Delmarva roster on Minor League Rehab Assignment.

