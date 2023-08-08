Chavers Drives in Seven, Pelicans Crush Woodpeckers 14-2

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans took the win in the first game of the series over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers 14-2. The Pelicans now are 58-44 overall and 19-18 in the second half while the Woodpeckers fall to 45-58 overall and 15-22 in the second half.

In the top of the first, the Woodpeckers started off strong when Brice Mathews stole home to give them an early lead 1-0.

The Birds responded in the bottom of the first. Parker Chavers doubled a ground ball to left field to send Brett Bateman and Brian Kalmer home to score. The Pelicans went up 2-1.

Myrtle Beach kept the momentum going in the bottom of the second when Pedro Ramirez hit an RBI triple to center field to send Rafael Morel home to score. Ramirez then scored on a wild pitch. To end the bottom second, Chavers walked with the bases loaded and Miguel Pabon scored to give the Pelicans a 5-1 lead.

In the bottom of the third, Ramirez scored on a wild pitch. Then, Kalmer reached on a catcher interference and Reivaj Garcia scored, extending the Pelicans lead to 7-1.

The Pelicans extended their lead further in the bottom of the fifth. Kalmer singled on a line drive to right field and Garcia scored. Chavers hit a grand slam to right field sending Bateman, Rojas, and Kalmer home. And to end the inning Jonathon Long hit a home run on a fly ball to left field to give the Birds a 13-1 lead.

The Woodpeckers tried to come back in the top of the eighth but only could score one more on a wild pitch. Matthews scored to make it 13-2.

In the bottom of the eighth, Garcia scored on a ground out hit by Rojas. The Birds would take the win 14-2.

Koen Moreno (6-2) earned the win for the Pelicans on the mound. He tossed a three scoreless inning with a career-high of 6 strikeouts.

Game two of the series is set for Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m.

