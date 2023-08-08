Final Homestand Coming Soon to SRP Park

August 8, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release







NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, the Single-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, are closing out the 2023 season in STYLE! Join the GreenJackets for the first week of a two-week homestand and take in the FINAL 12 GAMES at SRP Park this year! The GreenJackets will take on the first place Charleston RiverDogs (Tampa Bay Rays) for the first six games, with a cowbell giveaway, fireworks, live music, specialty food items, a birthday party, and more!

Tuesday, August 22nd vs. Charleston RiverDogs (7:05 PM first pitch, Fun Starts at 6:00) | Media partners: NewsChannel 12/NBC26, Sunny 102.7

First Responders Tuesday - Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

Fire, Police, and EMS can receive $2 off a Reserved Seat or General Admission at the SRP Park Box Office

Wednesday, August 23rd vs. Charleston RiverDogs (7:05pm first pitch, Fun Starts at 6:00) | Media partner: WGAC News Talk Augusta

Warrior Wednesday - Presented by Sizemore, INC!

Military, Veterans can receive $2 off a Reserved Seat or General Admission at the SRP Park Box Office

The GreenJackets take the field in their special edition Warrior Wednesday jerseys, which will be auctioned off Saturday, September 2nd to benefit the CSRA Alliance for Fort Gordon!

Fan Favorite Baseball Bingo - Presented by Comfort Keepers.

Only 2 chances left to play Baseball Bingo at SRP Park presented by Comfort Keepers!

Corona Bucket Special

Visit the 19th Hole located by the Main Entrance of SRP Park for a special 4-pack ice cold Corona Bucket Special every Wednesday!

Silver Jackets Program - Presented by Senior Resource Services and in partnership with Augusta Ear, Nose, Throat & Allergy, and Comfort Keepers.

The Silver Jackets Club is for our guests 60+, learn more here: https://atmilb.com/3I2lRA1

Thursday, August 24th vs. Charleston RiverDogs (7:05 first pitch, Fun Starts at 6:00) | Media partners: KICKS99 and HD98.3

Thirsty Thursday™ - Presented by Twin Peaks, The Hyatt Agency, 360 Painting Augusta, PBR, Busch Light, KICKS99, HD98.3

Join us for the best Happy Hour in the CSRA! Enjoy $2 ice cold 16-ounce PBR and Busch Light plus $4 16-ounce & $6 32-ounce draft beer throughout SRP Park from 6-8 pm!

Friday, August 25th vs. Charleston RiverDogs (7:05pm first pitch, Fun Starts 6:00) | Media partner: BOB FM

Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Night + Cowbell Giveaway (First 1,000 fans) - Presented by Augusta Technical College!

Cowbell Giveaway - We've got a fever, and the prescription is...more cowbell! The first 1,000 fans at SRP Park will be going home with a GreenJackets cowbell courtesy of Augusta Technical College!

Advance Manufacturing & Engineering Technology Night - Presented by Augusta Technical College

This signature event provides K-12 students, and their parents, a unique look into the world of STEM education and opportunities.

Participating exhibitors will allow students to receive a hands-on experience with virtual and augmented reality, robotics, 3D animation and printers, and so much more! Learn more by visiting: https://www.milb.com/augusta/community/atcmen

Boy Scouts Night & Sleepover - Gather the packs and come out for our Boy Scout Night with a postgame sleepover on the field featuring a movie on our state-of-the-art video board!

Deadline to purchase Troop Ticket Package is August 29!

Interested in Bringing out your pack? Contact Yari at [email protected] or visit https://bit.ly/AGJ-Scout-Night

Girl Scout Night!

Gather the packs and come out for our Girl Scout Night with a postgame sleepover on the field featuring a movie on our state-of-the-art video board!

Interested in bringing out your pack? Contact Yari at [email protected] or visit https://www.milb.com/augusta/ballpark/gj-scout-nights

Braves BuzzFest

The 'Jackets honor our affiliation with Braves-themed jerseys and caps.

Feature Friday:

This week's featured food special is: the Cuban Dog! Enjoy a hot dog with swiss cheese, mustard, ham, and pickles! Find it only at the Back Nine grill.

The Featured Draft at the Kegstand will be half-priced LoFi Brewing drafts from 6-8pm.

Saturday, August 26th vs. Charleston RiverDogs (6:05 first pitch, Fun Starts at 4:30)| Media partner: KICKS99

White Claw Pre-Game Concert + Player Autographs + Second to last FIREWORKS!

Only two fireworks shows left in the season! Join us for live music, discounted White Claws, a pregame autograph session, and of course...a postgame Fireworks MEGAShow!

State Farm Family Saturday - Presented by Anthony and London Thuan State Farm

What better way to spend your Saturday than taking your family out to the ballpark? Swing by their tent on the concourse for a pre-game player autograph session from 4:45-5:00pm!

White Claw Pre-Game Concert

Get here early to enjoy the White Claw Pre-Game Concert on the concourse, featuring Brent Lundy from 4:30-5:30pm. Every Saturday fans can enjoy $6 White Claws until first pitch!

Murphy's Auto Group Miracle Shot

Think you've got the skills to win $500? Fans 18 & older attending the Saturday game can enter for the chance to be randomly selected to participate in the Murphy Auto Group Miracle Shot! Hit tennis balls in the back of a Miracle Nissan Truck for the chance to go home with cash!

Sunday, August 27th vs. Charleston RiverDogs (1:35 pm first pitch, Fun Starts at 12:30 pm)

Auggie's Birthday Party + Mystery Ball & Bobblehead Fundraiser!

Come celebrate the best mascot in the CSRA on his birthday! Plus, we've collected balls and bobbleheads from all around Minor League Baseball to purchase in mystery fashion - who do you think you'll end up with?

Mystery Ball & Bobblehead Fundraiser - Get here early for the chance to purchase a mystery item (Bobblehead or Signed Baseball) donated by various MiLB teams! Over 100 items will be available and it's a mystery what you'll take home!

Proceeds will benefit the Dog Networking Agents! First come, first serve. Two transactions per guest while supplies last

Junior Jackets, presented by Episcopal Day School, Kid to Kid, Pediatric Partners, and the Family YMCA of Greater Augusta

It's the second to last Junior Jackets day! Kids 12 and under can join for FREE and get in for FREE! The Jr. Jackets Kids Club for 2023 is presented by Episcopal Day School, Kid to Kid, Pediatric Partners & the YMCA of Greater Augusta. Not a member? Join today for FREE to get in for FREE: Click here!

Get ready to PARTY! This week, it's Auggie's Birthday Bash, and we need everyone ready to celebrate on his special day.

Bark in the Park, presented by Hollywood Feed

Join us for our Hollywood Feed Bark in the Park! Fans are free to bring their dogs to the ballpark so that our best friends can watch America's pastime. Make sure to fill out the waiver at https://atmilb.com/39flDK7 before coming to the ballpark! Dogs are welcome in the lower seating bowl excluding Section 100 and the club level.

Sahlen Family Sunday!

It's a Sahlen Family Sunday, presented by Sahlen Hot Dogs. What could be better than a hot dog at the ballpark? Kids can enjoy a special Sahlen's meal deal, with a Sahlen hot dog, a bag of chips, and a regular soda for just $6!

Sahlen's Pre-Game Catch on the Field (12:30-1:00 pm) and post-game Kids Run the Bases.

The final homestand of GreenJackets Baseball kicks off Tuesday, August 29th - Sunday September 3rd! Join us for drink specials and Fan Appreciation Weekend. To purchase tickets or learn more about the FUN we have in store visit: https://www.milb.com/augusta/tickets/promotions

Stay up to date on all things GreenJackets and Events at SRP Park by following us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Stay up to date on all things 'Jackets by signing up for the weekly Buzz e-newsletter today by visiting https://atmilb.com/3yr4mrw

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.