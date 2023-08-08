Vallecillo Tosses Gem as Mudcats Win Fourth Straight

August 8, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON, N.C. - Alexander Vallecillo allowed one hit and struck out six while pitching through the fifth, Jesus Rivero pitched four scoreless while earning his fourth save, Daniel Guilarte had three hits and Jose Sibrian homered while driving in three runs as the first-place Carolina Mudcats won their fourth straight game, 6-1 versus the Delmarva Shorebirds on Tuesday night at Five County Stadium.

Vallecillo (W, 2-2) allowed a home run to Matthew Etzel to start the second, but allowed just the one hit while facing one over the minimum in his five-inning gem. Vallecillo also totaled six strikeouts and reached a season-high 74 pitches (47 strikes) while going through the fifth for the first time as a starter this season.

The Mudcats (24-13, 57-43) spotted Vallecillo with an early 2-0 lead after scoring twice in the first with a Sibrian sac fly and a Guilarte RBI single. Jadher Areinamo brought in their third run of the game with a RBI single in the fifth and Sibrian broke it open with a two run homer in the seventh. Luis Lara later finished the scoring with a run-scoring single in the eighth.

Etzel's home run was the only hit and only run of the game for the Shorebirds (15-21, 43-58) as he connected on a solo home run to start the second in what was his first game at the Class-A level. The home run also accounted for one of only four baserunners overall in the game for Delmarva.

With the series opening victory, the Carolina League North leading Mudcats moved into a 5.5 game lead in the second half standings over the Fredericksburg Nationals. The series continues on Wednesday night beginning at 7:00 p.m. with LHP Brian Fitzpatrick scheduled to start for Carolina at Five County Stadium.

HOME RUNS:

Delmarva: Etzel (1, 2nd inning off Vallecillo, 0 on, 0 out).

Carolina: Sibrian (8, 7th inning off Rodríguez, 1 on, 1 out).

STOLEN BASES:

Delmarva: Josenberger (1, 2nd base off Rivero/Sibrian); Vasquez (1, 3rd base off Rivero/Sibrian); Crampton (14, 2nd base off Rivero/Sibrian).

Carolina: Barrios (21, 2nd base off Portes/Hernández); Areinamo (12, 2nd base off Méndez/Hernández); Guilarte (23, 2nd base off Rodríguez/Hernández); Hall (2, 2nd base off Rodríguez/Hernández); Lara (22, 2nd base off Rodríguez/Hernández).

TOP PERFORMERS - BATTERS:

Etzel, LF (Delmarva): 1-for-3, 1 R, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Sibrian, C (Carolina): 2-for-3, 1 R, 1 HR, 3 RBI

Guilarte, 2B (Carolina): 3-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 BB

Hall, 1B (Carolina): 1-for-3, 2 R, 2 BB

Castillo, RF (Carolina): 2-for-5, 2 R

Chirinos, DH (Carolina): 2-for-4, 1 R, 1 BB

TOP PERFORMERS - PITCHERS:

Barroso (Delmarva): 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO

Vallecillo (W, 2-2) (Carolina): 5 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 SO

Rivero (S, 4) (Carolina): 4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO

SCORING:

Mudcats 1st (Mudcats 2, Shorebirds 0) -- Tayden Hall walks. Luis Lara strikes out swinging. Luis Castillo singles through the hole at second base, Tayden Hall to 2nd. Wild pitch by Edgar Portes, Tayden Hall to 3rd. Jesus Chirinos walks, Luis Castillo to 2nd. Jose Sibrian out on a sacrifice fly to Tavian Josenberger, Tayden Hall scores; Luis Castillo to 3rd. Daniel Guilarte singles to right field, Luis Castillo scores; Jesus Chirinos to 2nd. Jadher Areinamo strikes out on foul tip. (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB)

Shorebirds 2nd (Mudcats 2, Shorebirds 1) -- Matthew Etzel hits a home run to right field on a 1-2 pitch. Anderson De Los Santos grounds out, Jadher Areinamo to Tayden Hall. Angel Tejada strikes out swinging. Brayan Hernandez grounds out, Alexander Vallecillo to Tayden Hall. (1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB)

Mudcats 5th (Mudcats 3, Shorebirds 1) -- Jalen Vasquez remains in the game as the second baseman. Defensive switch from 2nd to 1st for Noelberth Romero. Pitcher Change: Alejandro Mendez replaces Luis Barroso. Luis Castillo singles to center field. Jesus Chirinos singles to right field, Luis Castillo to 2nd. Jose Sibrian grounds into double play, Jalen Vasquez to Adam Crampton to Noelberth Romero, Luis Castillo to 3rd; Jesus Chirinos out at 2nd, Jose Sibrian out at 1st. Daniel Guilarte walks. Jadher Areinamo singles to right field, Luis Castillo scores; Daniel Guilarte to 3rd. Jadher Areinamo steals 2nd base. Gregory Barrios struck out looking. (1 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB)

Mudcats 7th (Mudcats 5, Shorebirds 1) -- Pitcher Change: Eris Rodriguez replaces Alejandro Mendez. Luis Castillo strikes out swinging. Jesus Chirinos singles to right-center field. Jose Sibrian hits a home run to left field on a 3-2 pitch, Jesus Chirinos scores. Daniel Guilarte singles to deep shortstop. Daniel Guilarte steals 2nd base. Jadher Areinamo flies out to Tavian Josenberger, Daniel Guilarte to 3rd. Gregory Barrios grounds out, Anderson De Los Santos to Noelberth Romero. (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

Mudcats 8th (Mudcats 6, Shorebirds 1) -- Kay-Lan Nicasia grounds out, Jalen Vasquez to Noelberth Romero. Tayden Hall singles to shallow center field. Tayden Hall steals 2nd base. Tayden Hall advances to 3rd on a balk. Luis Lara singles to right-center field, Tayden Hall scores. Luis Lara steals 2nd base. Luis Castillo grounds out, Eris Rodriguez to Noelberth Romero, Luis Lara to 3rd. Jesus Chirinos pops out to Jalen Vasquez. (1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

