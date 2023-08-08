Hillcats Announce Roster Update

The Lynchburg Hillcats in conjunction with the Cleveland Guardians have made the following roster changes as part of a large moving day in the organization.

RHP Braunny Munoz Cut

RHP Luis Almonte Cut

C Wilmer Hernandez sent down to ACL

LHP Jackson Humphries assigned to LYN from ACL and will wear #24

RHP Matt Jachec assigned to LYN from draft class and has not been assigned a number.

C Johnny Tincher assigned to LYN from draft class and will wear #43

INF Alex Mooney assigned to LYN from draft class and will wear #44

1B CJ Kayfus assigned to Lynchburg from draft class and will wear #45

Jackson Humphries is currently the #27th ranked prospect in the Guardians organization according to MLB Pipeline. He was taken in the 8th round of the 2022 draft class. Matt Jachec will be arriving later this evening and will be given a number at that time. He was drafted in the 18th round out of Indiana State in this year's draft.

Tincher, Mooney, and Kayfus will all be making their professional debuts as members of the Lynchburg Hillcats after being drafted in the 2023 draft. Tincher was drafted in the 11th round out of the University of Washington. Mooney was taken in the 7th round out of Duke University. Kayfus was drafted in round 3 out of the University of Miami.

