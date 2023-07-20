Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 7.20 at Myrtle Beach

July 20, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies continue their series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans this evening at 7:05 pm at Pelicans Ballpark. RHP Shane Panzini (1-7, 4.06 ERA) gets the ball for Columbia and Myrtle Beach counters with RHP Luis Rujano (0-1, 3.33 ERA).

The Fireflies return home to end the month with a six-game set against the Carolina Mudcats July 25-30. The homestand will have our Marvel Defenders of the Diamond Night Saturday the 29 and will include a Cayden Wallace Hero Bobblehead courtesy of SAFE Federal Credit Union July 28. Tickets for the homestand are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

--------------------------------

PENA'S TWO RBI NIGHT POWERS COLUMBIA TO VICTORY: The Fireflies pitching held Myrtle Beach to a pair, which Erick Pena matched with a bases loaded walk and a sacrifice fly to even the series after a 3-2 win over the Pelicans Wednesday night in Myrtle Beach. Omar Hernandez led off the fourth inning with a single to left that extended his hitting streak to eight games. The eight-game stretch is tied with Brett Squires for the longest hitting streak for a Fireflies player in 2023. Columbia's backstop advanced to second on a wild pitch from Jackson Ferris before he came around to score on a Lizandro Rodriguez two out single up the middle that broke the scoreless tie. After that Rodriguez single, Brennon McNair and Erick Pena both drew walks with two outs to which brought home Daniel Vazquez, who was hit by a pitch, to make Columbia's lead 2-0.

HITTING HERNANDEZ: Last night, Omar Hernandez hit a single in the fourth inning to extend his hitting streak to eight games. The backstop is tied with Brett Squires for the Fireflies stretch of the season and is 11-32 (.344) on the run. Javier Vaz was the last Fireflies player to have a longer streak, when he ended last season on an 11-game run.

PLASTERING PENA: Tuesday, the Fireflies center fielder hit his second homer in as many games, becoming the second Fireflies player to homer in back-to-back games this month. Pena joined Austin Charles, who accomplished the feat July 4 and 5 at Charleston. Pena now has 18 homers in a Fireflies uniform, which is third all-time behind Dash Winningham and Juan Carlos Negret, who have 25 and 23, respectively. Negret is the only one of the three who did it all in one season.

STRUGGLING IN SCORING POSITION: Tuesday marked the third time in their last four games that the Fireflies went 0-7 with runners in scoring position. Overall, the Fireflies are 3-37 (.081) since the All-Star Break when runners are at second or third base.

BREAK OUT THE RAY-O BREAD: Sunday, Oscar Rayo spun his first save in the Carolina League and the second save of his young career. The southpaw has a 2.06 ERA this season in what has mostly been a long-relief role--although he has also worked a few spot starts too. Sunday was his first save opportunity of the season, and he didn't disappoint, setting down Kannapolis 1-2-3 with a punchout.

FACE-OFF: The Fireflies have played six games with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans this season, all of which were at the start of May. The series was highlighted with Erick Pena's first two-homer game May 3 as the Fireflies took four of six at Segra Park. After the two teams parted ways, the Pelicans went on a tear and eventually became the Carolina League South Division First-Half Champions. If Columbia wins the South Division Second-Half Crown, this would be a playoff preview.

MASTERING MCKEEHAN: After earning a save July 6, McKeehan now has 10 saves, which leaves him tied with Trey Cobb for the fourth-most saves in a single season in Fireflies' history. Alex Palsha has the most saves in a single year in Fireflies history. He recorded 14 in 2018. The others between McKeehan and Palsha are Adonis Uceta and Allan Winans, both of whom recorded 11 saves, Uceta in 2017 and Winans in 2019.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.