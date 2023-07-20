RiverDogs, Shorebirds Postponed by Unplayable Field Conditions

Salisbury, MD - The Charleston RiverDogs Thursday night contest against the Delmarva Shorebirds has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions resulting from inclement weather at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium earlier in the day. The teams will make up the game as part of a doubleheader on Saturday night, beginning at 5:05 p.m. The twin bill will feature a pair of seven-inning contests.

