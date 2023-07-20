Salem Combats Woodies on Military and Camp Day

In game two of the series between the Salem Red Sox and the Down East Wood Ducks, both teams scored in the first two innings. The Red Sox opened the game Hernandez scoring Coffey on a RBI single against Woodies starter DJ McCarty. The Woodies responded in the bottom of the first with back-to-back single by Cueva and Figuereo before a sacrifice fly to left by Piotto scored Cueva to tie the game at 1-1. In the second Asigen reached on a fielder's choice, moved up to second on a groundout and was driven in by Montero to retake the lead. The Woodies once again responded with Specht having a leadoff single and Cueva later plated an RBI on a two out single that scored Specht from third. The third went scoreless, as more runs returned to the scoreboard in the fourth.

The Red Sox had two hits in the fourth against reliever Dylan MacLean, a single by Simon and a triple by Garcia, with Simon scoring on a fielder's choice groundout by Coffey and Coffey scoring on the Garcia triple, Red Sox 4-2. The Woodies left Specht on third in the bottom half after he had a one out double and tagged up on a fly ball to center. In the fifth the Red Sox scored one more to extend the lead on a solo shot by Asigen against the second Woodies reliver of the night in Damian Mendoza, Red Sox up 5-2. The Woodies brought the game back to a one run deficit in the bottom of the sixth, as three back-to-back hits from Piotto, Pena, and Gutierrez allowed one run to score on the Gutierrez double.

Neither team had much of anything going in the seventh and eighth as they both came up scoreless with the Woodies the only team to reach scoring position in the eighth. In the ninth the Red Sox hit a solo shot against Hoopi-Tuionetoa that the Woodies couldn't respond to in the bottom half, ending the game in a 6-4 victory. Ramirez received the win on the day and Sena had the save as he was the one to close out the game for the Red Sox in the ninth.

The Wood Ducks (47-34) and Salem Red Sox (39-43) play game three tomorrow, July 19th, with the series tied at 1-1, as the first pitch is set for 7pm in Kinston, NC at Grainger Stadium. All fans can come out for Thirsty Thursday with $2 Natural Lights, Busch Lights, and Peanuts presented by Natural Light.

